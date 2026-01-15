In Case you missed it: Dion George quits DA | R2.5bn VIP protection | Woman’s body found in Mpumalanga floods

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 15 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, DA member of parliament Dion George has quit the party.

Meanwhile, acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has revealed that nearly R2.5 billion could be spent on VIP protection services for the president and his Cabinet ministers in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Furthermore, the body of a 44-year-old woman who was swept away by raging floods in Mpumalanga has been found.

Weather tomorrow: 16 January 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of life-threatening floods, fast-flowing streams, mudslides, and damage to homes and infrastructure across northern Mpumalanga and southern Limpopo.

Red, orange, and yellow disruptive rainfall warnings were issued for Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Free State, while extreme fire danger hits parts of the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

DA ‘captured by ANC’, says Dion George as he quits DA

Former minister of forestry, fisheries and environment Dion George. Picture: X / @environmentza

DA member of parliament Dion George has quit the party in a public rebuke of leader John Steenhuisen and party executives.

Citing a failure of the DA’s role in the government of national unity (GNU) and alleged maladministration over financial irregularities involving Steenhuisen, George said the situation had become “intolerable”.

George accused the party of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against him because he had refused to buckle to pressure from GNU partners.

“I cannot remain in a party that has, through the actions of its current leader, John Steenhuisen, been captured by the ANC and other criminal interests,” George said live on broadcaster eNCA on Thursday afternoon.

VIP protection: Nearly R2.5bn projected to keep Ramaphosa and ministers safe

VIP protection car at Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane, Limpopo on 29 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has revealed that nearly R2.5 billion could be spent on VIP protection services for the president and his Cabinet ministers in the 2026/2027 financial year.

In a written parliamentary reply, Cachalia indicated that R2.2 billion (R2 291 016 000) was spent on VIP protection for government officials during the 2024/2025 financial year by the South African Police Service (Saps).

He indicated the expenditure for VIP Protection and Security Services (PSS) and Presidential Protection Services (PPS) capabilities was R1.2 billion (R1 214 238 000) and R1 billion (R1 076 778 000) respectively.

Body of woman swept away by floods in Mpumalanga found [VIDEO]

A flooded stream in Msholozi, Mpumalanga. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

A 44-year-old woman who was swept away by raging floods in Mpumalanga has been found.

The woman’s body was found on Thursday morning, a day after the tragic incident.

It is understood that she was swept away by a strong current while attempting to cross a stream in Msholozi, White River, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday, 14 January 2026.

Her lifeless body was found by men who were searching downstream.

WATCH: Staff evacuated from Kruger Park as weather service says things to get worse

An aerial view of the Letaba Rest Camp on 15 January. Picture: Sanparks

South African National Parks (SANParks) has begun evacuating staff from Kruger National Park as dangerous rainfall levels are expected to intensify.

The park suspended day visits on Thursday morning, with rivers now flowing well over bridge-level and most camps completely flooded.

The South African Weather Service issued a Red Level 10 warning for the park and surrounding municipalities.

‘Most of us are working 24/7’: Khumalo says Mchunu’s letter hurt Crime Intelligence

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo testifies before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 15 January 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo says Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s letter halting appointments has had a negative impact on his division, leaving critical positions vacant and affecting operations.

Khumalo took the witness stand at parliament’s ad hoc committee in Cape Town on Thursday. He told the committee that Mchunu’s directives continue to impact Crime Intelligence’s performance.

“The letter came at a time when we had four vacant posts of provincial heads of Crime Intelligence and also a number of senior management posts that are still vacant at head office level.”

He detailed the staffing gaps, pointing out that four provinces currently have no provincial heads, and at the national level, two components remain without leadership.

