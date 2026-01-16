In case you missed it: KNP limited to essentials | Motshekga orders Iran naval probe | Foreigners not prioritised – Gauteng

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 16 January 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes access is to the Kruger National Park (KNP) is becoming increasingly limited as rain persists in the far north-east of the country.

Meanwhile, as Iran’s controversial participation in the sea phase of the naval exercise comes under the spotlight, Defence Minister Angie Motshekga says she has relayed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions regarding military exercises in False Bay and has appointed a board of inquiry to establish if they were ignored.

Furthermore, as some parents still await placement for their Grade 1 and Grade 8 children, Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, has refuted claims that the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) prioritises foreign nationals over South African pupils in public schools.

Weather tomorrow: 17 January 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned that heavy downpours are expected to continue in Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Saturday, 17 January, with severe thunderstorms likely in parts of the North West and the Free State.

Meanwhile, fire danger conditions and damaging winds are forecast for the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

WATCH: Kruger National Park limited to essential services as bridges and roads crumble

The Mohlapitsi River in Ga-Mampa village, Mafefe is overflowing as the Limpopo province continues to experience floods. Picture: X/@SABCNews_Radio

Access is to the Kruger National Park (KNP) is becoming increasingly limited as rain persists in the far north-east of the country.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga have been battered with heavy rains throughout the week, destroying infrastructure and claiming the lives of at least nine people in Limpopo alone.

The majestic bush setting of the KNP has been swamped by large bodies of water that engulfed visitor camps, staff accommodation and bridges.

Motshekga appoints board of inquiry to probe if order for Iran’s naval drill exit was flouted

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga. Picture: File

As Iran’s controversial participation in the sea phase of the naval exercise comes under the spotlight, Defence Minister Angie Motshekga says she has relayed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions regarding military exercises in False Bay and has appointed a board of inquiry to establish if they were ignored.

The presence of three Iranian warships off False Bay has drawn international attention to South Africa, particularly from the United States (USA), raising concerns about political costs for the country.

“The Minister of Defence, Hon. Angie Motshekga, would like to place it on record that the instruction was clearly communicated to all parties concerned, agreed upon and to be implemented and adhered to as such,” a statement from the ministry read.

Saps paid R2.8bn in civil claims since 2022, faces R56.7bn in potential liability

Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The South African Police Service (Saps) has paid out R2.8 billion in civil claims related to unlawful arrest, detention, and assault since April 2022, with a further R56.7 billion in potential claims still pending.

This information was disclosed by acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia in a written parliamentary response.

In his reply, Cachalia revealed that 48 569 cases of unlawful arrest and detention were pending nationwide as of September 2025.

Victor Majola appears in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for his bail application in the Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock murder case on 16 January 2025. Picture: Gallo Images

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has postponed Victor Mthethwa Majola’s application for bail.

Majola returned to the court on Friday, where his attorney, Dumisani Mabunda, and the state presented their closing arguments.

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

Foreigners ‘not prioritised’ over SA pupils at schools, Gauteng Education says

For illustrative purposes. Disgruntled South Africans march against illegal immigrants in Orange Grove, Johannesburg on 13 February 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

As some parents still await placement for their Grade 1 and Grade 8 children, Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, has refuted claims that the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) prioritises foreign nationals over South African pupils in public schools.

This follows an alleged ongoing campaign by Operation Dudula, which has been mobilising parents in parts of Gauteng and demanding that South African learners be prioritised over foreign nationals in school placements.

In September last year, Operation Dudula allegedly delivered notices to some schools in Soweto, warning them against admitting undocumented pupils for the 2026 academic year.

