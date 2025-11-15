Warnings issued as disruptive rain to hit South Africa on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast means for your region on 16 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of disruptive rain over many parts of South Africa on Sunday.

Weather warnings for 16 November

It said heavy downpours are expected in Gauteng as well as parts of the North West, Mpumalanga, Free State, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws cautioned that the rain could lead to flooding and dangerous conditions, such as fast-flowing streams and deep water.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday:

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cold to cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool with widespread showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west. It will become partly cloudy in the west by afternoon.

Free State:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers. It will be cold in the east.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-easterly but strong along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy in places by the afternoon, but fine in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy and cool, but cold in places with scattered showers and rain but isolated in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cold to cool with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

