In case you missed it: Unemployment drops | E-hailing murder case develops | Two venomous snake callouts

Weather tomorrow: 18 February, 2026

Parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape will experience thunderstorms on 18 February, while it will be fine and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in most provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Unemployment drops: Western Cape leads job growth while Gauteng sheds jobs

Picture: iStock

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has released the latest employment figures, showing an improvement in the labour market as more people find work.

Data released on Tuesday shows that the Western Cape recorded the highest increase in employment, while Gauteng recorded the highest decrease.

Despite broader shifts in employment, the country’s youth continue to bear the brunt of unemployment, remaining the most vulnerable group in the labour market.

Questions raised about step-aside rule as Gigaba insists he’ll continue with parliamentary duties

Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Gallo Images

ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Malusi Gigaba says he will not step aside from his role as the chairperson of parliament’s joint standing committee on defence (JSCD).

This comes after the EFF’s Carl Niehaus expressed concern with Gigaba’s participation in the portfolio committee meetings while he faces corruption charges in the Johannesburg High Court.

“I would like to raise serious concerns about him continuing to participate as chair in this meeting and in future meetings of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence.

Major new development in e-hailing driver’s murder case

(L-R) Dikeledi Mphela, Goitsione Machidi and MaClaren Mushwana stand in the dock as they appear at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for the murder of an e-haling driver. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Following the grim hijacking and murder of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat, a fourth suspect has now been arrested for the crime.

Police confirmed the suspect handed himself over on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the man is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

How much money flows from South Africa to SADC countries? Here’s the breakdown

Picture: iStock

Migrants from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have been sending billions back to their countries of origin.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) confirmed over R100 billion had been transferred out of South Africa using authorised remittance providers since 2016, but is currently taking public comment on legislation to regulate alternative remittance providers.

The facilitation of remittances – cross-border payments made by foreign nationals – is a G20 goal championed by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 10 aimed at reducing global inequality.

There’s a black mamba in my cupboard: Two venomous snake callouts in one day

Picture: Rusa/Canva

A black mamba was safely removed from a home on Sunkist Drive in Redhill, KZN, on Monday after a resident discovered the snake in the bedroom.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the unit was called to assist after the alarming find.

“A resident made the discovery,” said Balram, adding that Reaction Officer Bryson Bisnath was immediately dispatched to the scene.

