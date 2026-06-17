In case you missed it: Steenhuisen’s demotion | Deportation of Malawian nationals fast-tracked | Peet Viljoen arrested

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 17 June 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has been demoted to deputy minister.

Meanwhile, SA’s newly established priority court in KwaZulu-Natal is set to fast‑track deportation proceedings against nearly 1 900 Malawian nationals.

Furthermore, disgraced lawyer, Peet Viljoen has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

Weather tomorrow: 18 June 2026

Thursday brings partly cloudy, cool conditions nationally, with isolated rain for the KwaZulu-Natal coast, Eastern Cape and Lowveld regions. Full weather forecast here.

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DA leader asks Ramaphosa to remove John Steenhuisen as minister

Minster of Agriculture John Steenhuisen. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The DA has reshuffled its team in the government of national unity (GNU), with Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen demoted to deputy minister.

Party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis announced a series of Cabinet changes aimed at sharpening the party’s impact in national governance and delivering on the mandate of 3.5 million voters.

“Following a careful assessment of the DA’s team in the government of national unity, I have written to President Ramaphosa setting out several changes to the Democratic Alliance’s representation in the national executive,” Hill-Lewis said.

“Willie Aucamp will replace John Steenhuisen as Minister of Agriculture.”

CONTINUE READING: DA leader asks Ramaphosa to remove John Steenhuisen as minister

Durban priority court to fast‑track deportation of Malawian nationals

The Malawian nationals are currently residing at Sherwood Park in Durban. Picture: Berea Mail.

South Africa has moved to tighten its immigration enforcement, with a newly established priority court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Durban, set to fast‑track deportation proceedings against nearly 1 900 Malawian nationals found to be in contravention of the country’s immigration laws.

The Department of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, established the priority court this week.

The Malawian nationals are currently residing in Sherwood Park, Durban.

Home Affairs spokesperson Thulani Mavuso said 1 876 individuals were found to be without valid documentation, while 676 have so far returned to Malawi through voluntary repatriation.

CONTINUE READING: Durban priority court to fast‑track deportation of Malawian nationals

Peet Viljoen arrested at OR Tambo after US deportation

Peet and Mel Viljoen pose for a photo during an interview on 13 January 2023 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

Disgraced lawyer, Peet Viljoen, the husband of Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen, has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

Peet was handcuffed on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, following a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, in the United States.

According to reports, Peet was deported from the US after spending about 100 days in detention. Upon his arrival, South African authorities executed a warrant linked to allegations of fraud, theft and corruption dating back to 2010.

CONTINUE READING: Peet Viljoen arrested at OR Tambo after US deportation

Crime scene staged? Hawks official testimony on stolen 541kg cocaine puts spotlight on Senona

Hawks official Brigadier Campbell Nyuswa at the Madlanga Commission. Picture: Kaya News/X

Suspended Provincial Commander for Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Brigadier Campbell Nyuswa, has told the Madlanga commission that the scene of the theft of cocaine from the DPCI offices in Port Shepstone may have been staged.

On Wednesday, Nyuswa appeared before the commission, where he testified about the events leading up to the theft of 541kg of suspected cocaine worth R200 million in November 2021.

The suspected cocaine was seized on 22 June 2021 by Lieutenant-Colonel Gavin Jacob’s team at an Isipingo depot after intelligence pointed to a suspicious shipment.

CONTINUE READING: Crime scene staged? Hawks official testimony on stolen 541kg cocaine puts spotlight on Senona

Lamola moves to quell xenophobia claims after WHO’s Ghebreyesus raises alarm

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said he and WHO Director‑General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had a “constructive and cordial” teleconference to discuss concerns around xenophobia in South Africa. Picture: X/Ronald Lamola

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has moved to clarify reports of xenophobic violence after a high‑level teleconference with World Health Organisation (WHO) Director‑General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Lamola stressed that the recent killings are linked to organised crime and not xenophobia, and vowed that perpetrators will face the full force of the law.

On Monday, Ghebreyesus condemned the latest wave of xenophobic threats in South Africa, describing it as a “tragic betrayal of the country’s historic struggle for freedom and justice”.

CONTINUE READING: Lamola moves to quell xenophobia claims after WHO’s Ghebreyesus raises alarm

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Youth laughing stock | Malema calls ANC youth mentally disturbed | Ramaphosa dismisses June 30 deadline