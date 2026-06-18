In case you missed it: Tourist shot in Kruger | MK boots Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela | Viljoen faces 400 charges

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 18 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes police have detailed how a 69-year-old tourist from Canada was killed in the Kruger National Park after a firearm was allegedly accidentally fired during a braai.

Meanwhile, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has expelled member of parliament Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and its former national spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, from the party with immediate effect for conduct inconsistent with its constitution.

Furthermore, disgraced lawyer Peet Viljoen will remain in custody for at least another week after the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court postponed his bail application to 26 June.

Weather tomorrow: 19 June, 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of damaging winds in parts of the Northern Cape, with cloudy, partly cloudy and cool conditions expected across most of SA on Friday, 19 June. Showers, thundershowers and rain have also been forecast for some provinces. Full weather forecast here.

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Is it a real gun? How foreign tourist was shot at South Africa’s Kruger National Park

Picture: iStock

Police have detailed how a 69-year-old tourist from Canada was killed in the Kruger National Park after a firearm was allegedly accidentally fired during a braai.

This happened at a concession-operated braai picnic area near Phabeni Gate in the Kruger National Park on the evening of Wednesday, the SA national Parks officials said.

A private concession is an area leased from the government and managed by private operators, including safari companies.

CONTINUE READING: Is it a real gun? How foreign tourist was shot at South Africa’s Kruger National Park

Impeachment committee to oppose Ramaphosa’s urgent court interdict

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

The National Assembly’s impeachment committee is expected to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent application for an interdict to prevent it from conducting hearings into the controversial Phala Phala game farm scandal.

The 31-member committee resolved to take action on Thursday, after MPs were advised by an independent legal expert.

Parliament’s Section 89 Impeachment Committee on the Phala Phala matter chairperson, Makashule Gana, confirmed the committee’s decision to oppose the interdict bid.

CONTINUE READING: Impeachment committee to oppose Ramaphosa’s urgent court interdict

MK party expels Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela with immediate effect

Former MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has expelled member of parliament Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and its former national spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, from the party with immediate effect for conduct inconsistent with its constitution.

In the latest leadership change at the MK party, Sibonelo Nomvalo announced on Thursday afternoon that the memberships of Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela have been terminated.

“The national officials have resolved that Ms Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Mr Nhlamulo Ndhlela have acted in a manner fundamentally inconsistent with the values, discipline, constitutional principles and organisational interests of the MK party,” the secretary-general said during a media briefing.

CONTINUE READING: MK party expels Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela with immediate effect

DJ Warras murder: Case postponed as accused applies for legal aid

Armindo Pacula appears during a bail application for the murder of DJ Warras at Johannesburg Magistrates Court, 9 February 2026. He abandoned his bail application and is due to appear with his co accused on 11 February. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The High Court in Johannesburg has postponed the case against Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock’s murder accused, Armindo Joaquim Pacula and Victor Mthethwa Majola, for pre-trial proceedings.

On Thursday, Pacula and Majola appeared in the High Court for a pre-trial conference.

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

CONTINUE READING: DJ Warras murder: Case postponed as accused applies for legal aid

Peet Viljoen to spend another week behind bars, faces 400 charges

Disgraced lawyer Peet Viljoen in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria, 18 June 2026, facing charges that date back 16 years. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Disgraced lawyer Peet Viljoen will remain in custody for at least another week after the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court postponed his bail application to 26 June.

Viljoen made a brief appearance in court on Thursday following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport this week, shortly after landing in South Africa.

The former attorney was deported from the United States, where he and his wife, Mel Viljoen, were arrested on charges of shoplifting.

CONTINUE READING: Peet Viljoen to spend another week behind bars, faces 400 charges

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Steenhuisen’s demotion | Deportation of Malawian nationals fast-tracked | Peet Viljoen arrested