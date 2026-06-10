In case you missed it: Jumpers informal settlement mass shooting | Hawks cop hid at Matlala’s | Double boost for Bafana

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 10 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Jumpers Informal Settlement, locked behind a green devil’s fork fence and squeezed ‘in-between’ industrial buildings in Cleveland and on the site of the Jumpers Deep Gold Mine Ltd, East Incline shaft, now defunct, has seen its first horrifying mass killing.

Meanwhile, a Hawks officer has made a dramatic disclosure at the Madlanga commission, admitting he secretly lived at the home of alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala – despite previously denying any link to him.

Furthermore, Bafana Bafana have been given a lift ahead of their 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico on Thursday, with the news that both central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and left back Aubrey Modiba are set to be available.

Weather tomorrow: 11 June, 2026

Damaging winds are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape on Thursday, 11 June, with very cold, wet and windy conditions forecast over certain areas in the Northern and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Residents rocked by deadly ‘fireworks’ mass shooting at Jumpers informal settlement

The scene of a shooting in an informal settlement near Cleveland. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Jumpers Informal Settlement, locked behind a green devil’s fork fence and squeezed ‘in-between’ industrial buildings in Cleveland and on the site of the Jumpers Deep Gold Mine Ltd, East Incline shaft, now defunct, has seen its first horrifying mass killing.

The night was settling for residents, some preparing themselves for bed, others fast asleep. The sound of Hospital Street, silent, short for a few cars passing by.

When suddenly the ‘pah, pah, pah’ of fireworks startled everyone in the newer, multicoloured, and neatly spaced-out dwellings near Jumper’s entrance and the cramped, rusted shacks towards its back.

CONTINUE READING: Residents rocked by deadly ‘fireworks’ mass shooting at Jumpers informal settlement

Outrage over Agriculture department’s leaked FMD e-mail

Minster of Agriculture John Steenhuisen. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The farming community is up in arms after seeing leaked e-mails of a response from Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen’s chief of staff to a request for engagement on South Africa’s foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccination strategy by a private-sector group.

While Steenhuisen apologised for the e-mail and said it was in bad taste, many say his response lacks remorse and authenticity.

Others questioned how many other e-mails there have been in the same bad taste and questioned the department’s response to FMD.

CONTINUE READING: Outrage over Agriculture department’s leaked FMD e-mail

Hawks cop reveals secret stay at Cat Matlala’s home after he was allegedly ‘left for dead’

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

A Hawks officer has made a dramatic disclosure at the Madlanga commission, admitting he secretly lived at the home of alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala – despite previously denying any link to him.

The officer, known only as Witness I, has been testifying about the controversial July 2021 Aeroton drug bust, where 715.86 kilograms of cocaine were seized.

The inquiry is also investigating how 136.46 kilograms of the drugs later vanished from the forensic laboratory of the South African Police Service (Saps), in what is believed to be an inside job.

CONTINUE READING: Hawks cop reveals secret stay at Cat Matlala’s home after he was allegedly ‘left for dead’

Tolu Arokodare and Mihlali Ndamase unfollow each other on Instagram after Monaco drama

(Composite image): South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase and Nigerian footballer Tolu Arokodare have unfollowed each other on Instagram – and the paper trail leading to that quiet digital goodbye involves a Monaco yacht, accusations about fake Birkin bags, and a Dubai-based ex who had plenty to say. Pictures: Instagram, t.e.a.7_, @mihlalii_n

It started with a yacht in Monaco and ended with an Instagram unfollow.

The social media drama surrounding South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Tolu Arokodare reached a new high this week after a string of public accusations from his ex prompted both to quietly cut ties online, taking Mihlali’s mother’s follow along for good measure.

Here is the full timeline of how things escalated to this point.

CONTINUE READING: Tolu Arokodare and Mihlali Ndamase unfollow each other on Instagram after Monaco drama

Bafana receive double boost ahead of Mexico clash

Bafana left back Aubrey Modiba is expected to be fit to face Mexico. Picture: Fadel SENNA / AFP

Bafana Bafana have been given a lift ahead of their 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico on Thursday, with the news that both central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and left back Aubrey Modiba are set to be available.

Mbokazi was sent off in Bafana Bafana’s penultimate Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe and was suspended for their final qualifier against Rwanda. It seems, however, that Fifa only handed him a one-match ban so the 20 year-old is clear to take the field against Mexico.

Bafana would have done well to be diligent in making sure Mbokazi is available. They do not want to make the same mistake as in qualifying, when they fielded midfielder Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho, when he was supposed to be serving a one match ban.

CONTINUE READING: Bafana receive double boost ahead of Mexico clash

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Gauteng crime stats | CoJ won’t cut R10bn wage agreement | Bafana jersey from R299