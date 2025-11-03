In case you missed it: Fuel price drop | Trump has ‘prioritised’ Afrikaners | Jub Jub’s public appeal to Kelly Khumalo

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 3 November 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, South African motorists will pay less at the pumps from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the United States (US) State Department says President Donald Trump has “prioritised” refugee admissions for Afrikaners.

Furthermore, musician and television presenter Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye has appealed to Kelly Khumalo to give her access to their 15-year-old son.

Weather tomorrow: 4 November 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of extreme fire risk in the Northern Cape and Western Cape and extreme discomfort in KwaZulu-Natal, with scattered inland showers. Full weather forecast here.

Big petrol and diesel prices cuts from Wednesday – here’s how much you’ll pay

Picture: iStock

South African motorists will pay less for petrol and diesel at the pumps from Wednesday, 5 November 2025. The decrease in petrol prices will be welcomed by cash-strapped motorists ahead of the festive season.

The department of mineral resources and energy (DMRE) announced that both the price of 93-octane and 95-octane petrol will decrease by 51 cents per litre.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) decreases by 21 cents per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur goes down by 19 cents per litre.

CONTINUE READING: Big petrol and diesel prices cuts from Wednesday – here’s how much you’ll pay

Trump has ‘prioritised’ refugee admissions for Afrikaners, US State Department says

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images via AFP

The United States (US) State Department says President Donald Trump has “prioritised” refugee admissions for Afrikaners.

The State Department was responding to a request for comment from The Citizen after University of Pretoria historian Dr Lindie Koorts claimed that the US does not care about Afrikaners and fears it may no longer have a white majority by 2050.

Koorts made the comments after a group of Afrikaans-speaking South Africans authored and co-signed an article, “Not in our Name: Afrikaners Respond to the Misuse of Their Story in US Politics”, published in October.

In their response, the group said they “reject the US narrative that casts Afrikaners as victims of racial persecution in post-apartheid South Africa”.

CONTINUE READING: Trump has ‘prioritised’ refugee admissions for Afrikaners, US State Department says

WATCH: ‘I’m not a deadbeat father’ – Jub Jub pleads with Kelly Khumalo for access to their son

TV host and musician Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye. Picture: Instagram @official_jubjub

Musician and television presenter Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye has publicly appealed to Kelly Khumalo for access to their 15-year-old son.

In a video shared on Sunday, the Uyajola 9/9 host urged Khumalo to allow him to be part of their child’s life, saying he wanted to avoid a legal battle.

“Kelly, you and I know what court is like. I don’t want to be putting my boy through that – going to court like his mother and father,” he said.

Jub Jub said he had made several attempts to contact Khumalo to arrange access to his son.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: ‘I’m not a deadbeat father’ – Jub Jub pleads with Kelly Khumalo for access to their son

‘We were running around like fools’: Hawks cop details frustration over KT Molefe arrest drama

Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe appears in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on 6 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

A Hawks officer recounted his frustration and confusion over being dispatched to the home of businessman and murder-accused Katiso “KT” Molefe during his arrest, questioning the priorities and decisions of his superiors.

Warrant officer Sabelo Nkosi, attached to the Hawks’ tactical operations management section (TOMS), appeared on Monday before the Madlanga Commission as the day’s second witness.

Nkosi told the commission that on the day of Molefe’s arrest, he had been at his home in Springs preparing for an operation in the North West province when he received a call from TOMS section head Brigadier Lesiba Mokoena around 4pm.

According to the witness, Mokoena instructed him to abandon preparations for the North West mission and “rush” to Molefe’s mansion to verify reports of “bogus” Hawks officers at the scene.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We were running around like fools’: Hawks cop details frustration over KT Molefe arrest drama

They collect your tax and earn R33 million while doing it – Meet Sars’ top earners

South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: Moneyweb

You might think that executive pay at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) would be far lower than at private companies.

After all, SOEs are publicly funded and exist to serve the country, while private companies focus on making profits. Yet, in truth, their salaries are not all that different.

Five senior employees at the South African Revenue Services (Sars) have cost the tax agency more than R33 million for the 2025 financial year, with the highest paid being its commissioner, Edward Kieswetter.

According to the remuneration report for 2025, Kieswetter is the top earner at the tax agency with a package worth R10.7 million, a decrease from R11.7 million in 2024.

CONTINUE READING: They collect your tax and earn R33 million while doing it – Meet Sars’ top earners

