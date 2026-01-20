In case you missed it: 5 shot at Booysens Court | Vanderbijlpark driver arrested | Ramaphosa approves salary increases

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 20 January 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes, five people were shot at the Booysens Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old driver of the scholar transport vehicle that allegedly caused a fatal accident in Vanderbijlpark on Monday has been arrested.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally approved new salary increases for public office bearers, boosting the earnings of South Africa’s political leaders.

Weather tomorrow: 21 January 2026

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the North West, Free State and Northern Cape on Wednesday, 21 January, while damaging coastal winds are likely to hamper navigation at sea in the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Five shot, two killed at Booysens Magistrate’s Court

Two people were shoot dead at the Booysens Magistrates’ Court, 20 January 2026. it is alleged that five people were shot, with two fatalities. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Five people were shot at the Booysens Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Two of the victims have been confirmed dead, while three were injured in the shooting.

The shooting occurred while a group was attending a court case.

‘It’s giving us Mary De Haas vibes’: Ex-Ipid boss McBride slammed for withholding information

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride testifies before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 20 January 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride’s appearance before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday got off to a turbulent start, with MPs accusing him of showing disrespect during proceedings.

McBride appeared before the committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Tuesday as part of its inquiry into allegations of criminal infiltration and political interference within South Africa’s justice system.

McBride was appointed executive director of Ipid in March 2014. His leadership, however, became controversial a year later.

Driver in Vanderbijlpark scholar transport tragedy arrested

A rescue worker (2nd L) comforts a woman at the scene of an accident, where a minibus carrying school students collided with a truck killing 12 pupils, in Vanderbijlpark on 19 January 2026. Picture: John MKHIZE / AFP

A 22-year-old driver of the scholar transport vehicle that allegedly caused a fatal accident in Vanderbijlpark on Monday has been arrested.

This was confirmed by police on Tuesday.

“He was arrested after he was discharged from hospital. He is expected to appear before Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court within 48 hours, facing charges of 12 counts of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving,” said spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Did NFP get a sweet deal from ANC to stick around in KZN?

NFP president Ivan Barnes. Picture: Supplied.

The president of the National Freedom Party (NFP), Ivan Barnes, has denied allegations that he has received a sweet deal from the African National Congress (ANC) to keep his party in the provincial unity government (GPU) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to media reports, Barnes and senior ANC leaders in KZN met last Saturday to discuss the NFP’s decision to leave the GPU. It is in this meeting that the ANC delegations allegedly offered Barnes a number of options to convince him to keep his party in the GPU, including a position in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

However, in a statement on Monday, Barnes denied these allegations.

Ramaphosa approves salary increases: Here’s how much ministers, MPs and premiers will now earn

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli at Cape Town City Hall on 6 February 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally approved new salary increases for public office bearers, boosting the earnings of South Africa’s political leaders.

The increases follow recommendations made last year by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

In reaching its proposal of a 4.1% adjustment, the commission evaluated a range of considerations, including inflation levels, the country’s overall fiscal affordability and the impact on the public-sector wage bill.

