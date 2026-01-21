In case you missed it: ConCourt’s marriage contract ruling | Fatal Tshwane tuck shop shooting | Scholar transport crash footage

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 21 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Constitutional Court has found that antenuptial contracts concluded after a customary marriage are legally valid.

Meanwhile, five men have been shot dead outside a tuck shop in Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

Furthermore, dashcam footage purportedly from the truck involved in the Vanderbijlpark crash has been released.

Weather tomorrow: 22 January 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of heavy rain, extreme fire danger and uncomfortable heat as varied weather conditions are expected to affect provinces across South Africa on Thursday. Full weather forecast here.

ConCourt rules post-customary marriage antenuptial contracts are valid

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has found that antenuptial contracts concluded after a customary marriage are legally valid.

The judgment was delivered on Wednesday, 21 January, bringing clarity to the legal position governing matrimonial property regimes where couples enter into both customary and civil marriages.

The case involved a couple identified as J.R.M (plaintiff) and V.V.C (defendant), who entered into a customary marriage on 5 August 2011.

Five men shot dead outside Atteridgeville tuck shop

Gauteng police have confirmed the fatal shooting of five men in Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the shooting happened outside a tuck shop in Jeffsville.

According to Saps, four of the victims were passing by the tuck shop when the shooting occurred. One victim was about to exit the shop when shots were fired and died inside the tuck shop.

Dashcam footage purportedly from the truck involved in the Vanderbijlpark crash has been released, showing the minibus driver overtaking multiple vehicles before colliding with the truck.

Preliminary investigations show the driver of the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport vehicle had an expired professional driving permit at the time.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the 22 year old was arrested after being released from hospital.

“Based on the work done by the police, we have now established that the public driver’s certificate had expired last year in November and therefore he was driving without the necessary permits,” Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said.

‘Fiction created by Phahlane’: McBride denies Paul O’Sullivan controlled Ipid

Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has strongly rejected claims that private investigator Paul O’Sullivan controlled the institution.

McBride continued his testimony on Tuesday before parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town.

When asked whether O’Sullivan attempted to exert influence over Ipid and the South African Police Service (Saps), McBride said he believed the investigator overstepped only twice.

“I brought him to order. I don’t know his relationship with Saps.”

Residential rent set to rise: Here’s how much tenants could pay

People usually say “new year, new me”, but for tenants, it’s actually “new year, higher rent”. Each year comes with its own stuff, and it seems 2026 is coming with increased rent for tenants.

Waldo Marcus, director at TPN Credit Bureau, said several factors will influence residential and commercial rents going up this year. He predicts that rent will increase by around 5%.

“With residential rental shortages driving escalations of 4.5% to 5.5%, commercial rentals under pressure, and widening disparities between well-governed and poorly governed municipalities,” he said.

