In case you missed it: Bester says he didn’t escape | SABC journalist suspended | Maimane calls for R1bn to support podcasters

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 24 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester is contesting has maintained that he was lawfully released from prison in 2022.

Meanwhile, the SABC has suspended its senior political journalist, Natasha Phiri, after being mentioned at the Madlanga commission.

Furthermore, South African politician Mmusi Maimane caused a stir online by suggesting that parliament should consider giving R1 billion to support podcasters.

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The South African Weather Service has warned that thunderstorms will hit the Northern and Eastern Cape, while extreme fire danger grips parts of the Western Cape, raising concerns over safety and damage. Full weather forecast here.

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‘It is not a typical escape’: Thabo Bester argues he was lawfully released from prison

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester appears at Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on 19 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Mlungisi Louw

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester is contesting his status as an escapee, maintaining that he was lawfully released from prison in 2022.

Bester appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 24 March 2026, bringing an urgent application to challenge the warrants of sentence that authorise his continued detention.

He is facing multiple charges tied to his escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022, where he staged his death in a prison cell fire. The body of Katlego Bereng was later found in the cell.

Bester maintained there is “overwhelming evidence” that he did not escape. “The escape is not a typical escape where a person broke out of a wall and jumped, it’s a situation where somebody has been out for a very long time and then they decide that this person escaped.”

CONTINUE READING: ‘It is not a typical escape’: Thabo Bester argues he was lawfully released from prison

SABC suspends senior journalist Natasha Phiri after revelations at Madlanga Commission

The SABC has suspended its senior political journalist, Natasha Phiri. Picture: X/Limpopo Chronicle

The SABC has suspended its senior political journalist, Natasha Phiri, following revelations at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that she allegedly accepted money in exchange for information.

On Monday, police sergeant Fannie Nkosi admitted he paid Phiri R500 after she sent him the contact details of entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Nkosi initially denied paying Phiri.

In a statement, the SABC said it takes the matter seriously.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted the evidence presented at the Madlanga Commission relating to the allegations that a journalist was paid in exchange for information.

CONTINUE READING: SABC suspends senior journalist Natasha Phiri after revelations at Madlanga Commission

Mmusi Maimane calls for R1 billion for TikTok and podcast content creators

BOSA Leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

South African politician Mmusi Maimane caused a stir online by suggesting that parliament should consider giving R1 billion to support podcasters. He also suggested supporting TikTok creators.

His comments spread quickly and led to a heated debate about digital income and youth unemployment. In addition, people discussed changes in the entertainment industry.

Taking to X, Maimane argued that South Africa needs to take content creation seriously as a legitimate economic sector.

In one widely shared post, he wrote that the country needs “a round table discussion about the funding of podcasters and TikTok creators”.

CONTINUE READING: Mmusi Maimane calls for R1 billion for TikTok and podcast content creators

Mashatile denies meeting with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: X / @ParliamentofRSA

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied meeting with controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

This, after Sergeant Fannie Nkosi testifying before the Madlanga Commission on Monday, introduced Mashatile as one of the prominent people Matlala may have had contact with.

However, Mashatile denied the link to Matlala.

“Deputy President Mashatile categorically denies the claims. Of significance is that the deputy president does not know the individuals referenced in the testimony and has never had any association or dealings with them,” Mashatile’s spokesperson Keith Khoza said.

CONTINUE READING: Mashatile denies meeting with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Lekota’s partner withdrawals R600k | GP hospitals punish patients | Men risk scrotum inflation