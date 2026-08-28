Julius Mkhwanazi, Cat Matlala to stay behind bars as EMPD official granted R10k bail in blue lights case

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala opted to delay his own bail application.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi will spend at least the next two weeks in custody after a judgment on his bail application was reserved.

Mkhwanazi appeared in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 28 August 2026, following his latest arrest over allegations surrounding the controversial installation of blue lights on vehicles belonging to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The court heard arguments for his release, while Matlala opted to delay his own bail application.

EMPD fleet manager Chris Steyn, who is the third accused in the matter, was granted bail.

The three accused are facing charges of corruption, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

They were arrested after J50 warrants were issued on Thursday, 27 August.

Magistrate wants more time to consider bail

Mkhwanazi’s bail application was not opposed by the state.

However, the magistrate indicated “certain aspects” of the application required further consideration before a decision could be made.

“I am further of the view that accused person number one won’t suffer prejudice at this juncture seeing that in any event he is in custody for the pending matter in Brakpan,” the presiding officer said.

The court postponed the matter to 14 September 2026 for the bail ruling.

Mkhwanazi will remain detained at Benoni police station.

Julius Mkhwanazi rejects allegations against him

Earlier in the proceedings, Mkhwanazi, through his lawyer Shafique Sarlie, maintained that he was innocent.

He claimed the state’s case was weak if not “non-existed” and claimed the charges against him have been orchestrated for “ulterior and nefarious political motives” to block him from applying to become the chief of the EMPD.

“Of course, my arrests and prosecution negatively impacts my eligibility for the role if not in fact barring me completely from being considered for such position,” his affidavit reads.

He said he was confident that a trial would ultimately clear his name.

“I have no doubt that I will be completely exonerated in my trial.

“I wish to state that given the negative publicity that I’ve attracted in the media, I’m of the considered view that a fully ventilated trial is the best view to completely exonerate me of the charge and moreover, completely clear my name in the public forum.

“I reiterate that I’m innocent of the charge and I intend to plead not guilty. I expect with a great degree of certainty that once a political influence that has been brought to bear and the matter no longer prevails, the state will not persist with such charges.”

Mkhwanazi also argued that he was not a flight risk, saying he had not avoided any of his other criminal proceedings and had appeared whenever required.

He further disclosed that he was facing two disciplinary hearings at the EMPD.

Cat Matlala postpones his bail bid

Matlala was also brought before the court after being arrested alongside Mkhwanazi and Steyn.

Matlala’s lawyer told the court that his client was aware of his right to apply for bail under the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), but had decided to postpone the application.

“We are not abandoning bail. We are just requesting for time so that we can prepare for the bail application… and all the other aspects that have to be considered.

“When we come back at the next appearance, then we can apply for bail application,” the lawyer said.

Steyn, meanwhile, was successful in his application.

The 51-year-old told the court that he was married and had three adult children.

He also disclosed that he had undergone major heart surgery several years ago and was taking chronic medication.

According to Steyn, he has no previous convictions or pending criminal cases.

He further revealed that he had previously been suspended by the EMPD before returning to work earlier this month.

He also undertook not to interfere with witnesses or investigations and maintained that he was not a flight risk.

The court granted him bail of R10 000.

Blue lights at centre of latest case

The latest charges stem from allegations that Mkhwanazi helped arrange the installation of blue lights on Matlala’s four luxury vehicles without the required authorisation.

The vehicles – a BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series and Volkswagen Golf – were allegedly registered under the City of Ekurhuleni by Steyn.

The allegations were previously raised during testimony before the Madlanga commission, where it was revealed that Mkhwanazi signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in October 2021.

The MOUs allegedly created an “endless working relationship” between the EMPD and two of Matlala’s companies, Cat VIP Protection Services and Medicare24 Tshwane District.

The state has since alleged that R70 000 was paid by three of Matlala’s companies into Mkhwanazi’s personal bank account.

Separate case involving alleged disciplinary interference

Friday’s court appearance also dealt with a separate matter involving allegations of a cover-up with disciplinary proceedings against Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi appeared alongside former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, suspended head of legal services Kemi Behari and former head of human resources Linda Gxasheka.

The four accused are each out on R50 000 bail.

They face corruption allegations relating to the alleged abuse of public office, unlawful salary adjustments and the obstruction of internal disciplinary proceedings.

The state alleges that the accused acted together to block disciplinary action recommended against Mkhwanazi by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) over the blue lights controversy.

The state requested a postponement to allow for the disclosure of the contents of the docket.

The matter was postponed to 9 October 2026.

Mkhwanazi had been suspended in February 2023 and returned to work on 24 May that year following alleged intervention by Mashazi.

An Ipid report released in September 2023 recommended that disciplinary action be taken against him over alleged fraud and corruption.

Despite the recommendation, Mkhwanazi was promoted to deputy chief of the EMPD in December 2023.

Behari and Gxasheka are separately accused of receiving salary increases of R600 000 each as “loyalty bonuses“.

The payments were allegedly not approved by the Ekurhuleni municipal council.

It is alleged that Gxasheka did not take the necessary steps to institute disciplinary measures against Mkhwanazi, while Behari’s legal advice to Mashazi regarding the Ipid report resulted in the Ekurhuleni municipality rejecting its findings.