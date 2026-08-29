In case you missed it: Appeal against Ramaphosa decision dismissed | 41 ambulances sitting idle in Joburg | Boks down the All Blacks

Catch up on the biggest stories that you may have missed on Saturday, 29 August 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, applications by the MK party and United Africans Transformation (UAT) to appeal an interim order that halted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala impeachment inquiry was dismissed by the Western Cape High Court.

Then, the Gauteng government tried to explain why 41 ambulances in Johannesburg have been sitting idle for six years.

Meanwhile, the Springboks levelled the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series 1-1 after beating the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium.

Weather tomorrow: 30 August 2026

The weather service forecast cool to warm conditions across parts of South Africa for Sunday, with fire warnings issued for parts of the Northern Cape. Get the full weather forecast here.

Appeal against Ramaphosa interdict won’t resolve main dispute, says high court

Judges Matthew Francis, André le Grange and Diane Davis at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on 15 July 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/ER Lombard

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and United Africans Transformation (UAT) have failed in their attempt to appeal an interim order that halted President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala impeachment inquiry.

The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town dismissed their application for leave to appeal on Friday, 28 August 2026.

The two political parties had approached the court seeking permission to challenge its earlier ruling, which granted Ramaphosa an interim interdict preventing the impeachment committee from proceeding with public hearings.

CONTINUE READING: Appeal against Ramaphosa interdict won’t resolve main dispute, says high court

Gauteng government on why 41 ambulances have been sitting idle in Joburg

A provincial service ambulance outside the Nasrec quarantine and isolation site on July 03, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd

The Gauteng government has responded to reports that 41 ambulances in Johannesburg have been sitting idle for six years for bureaucratic reasons.

The City of Johannesburg bought the ambulances for R1 million each in 2019 but has not deployed them because it lacked the necessary approval to use them.

The provincial government on Saturday said it had no role in procuring or funding them.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng government on why 41 ambulances have been sitting idle in Joburg

Springboks down All Blacks in Cape Town classic: Three takeaways

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi celebrates scoring a try against the All Blacks in the second Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Springboks produced a clinical performance to down the All Blacks 33-26 in a classic encounter in front of a sold out Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening.

The result levels Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series 1-1, after the hosts lost the opener 33-16 at Ellis Park a week earlier. They move up to Joburg for the third Test next weekend followed by the fourth in the USA.

Here are three takeaways from a thrilling encounter.

CONTINUE READING: Three takeaways as Springboks down All Blacks

PAC president warns Joburg’s residents not to vote for Zille

The PAC launched its manifesto in Soweto on Saturday ahead of the local government elections in November. Picture: X/@MyPAConline

PAC) leader Mzwanele Nyhontso has warned Johannesburg’s residents not to vote for the DA’s Helen Zille as mayor.

He said this in Soweto on Saturday as the PAC launched its manifesto ahead of the local government elections in November.

Zille will be running for Joburg mayor for the DA. But Nyhontso warned that she’ll only bring change for white people.

CONTINUE READING: PAC president warns Joburg’s residents not to vote for Zille

ANC wants two councillors removed in Cape Town after they defected to other parties

ANC flags at the Nasrec Expo Centre. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The ANC in the Western Cape has asked for two councillors to be removed from its party list in the City of Cape Town after they defected to other political parties.

It accused the councillors of joining other parties without resigning from the ANC.

The two councillors are Lindile Sonyoka, who joined the Patriotic Alliance (PA), and Thembinkosi Mjuza, who joined the DA.

CONTINUE READING: ANC wants two councillors removed in Cape Town after they defected to other parties

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Morero’s sh*tty moment | Masemola asks NPA to withdraw charges | Mkhwanazi remains in custody