In case you missed it: Deadly Soweto house collapse | Taxi driver due in court for soccer fan death | Teacher’s pupil kissing case

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 28 December 2025

In the news today, a one-year-old child and three more people died after a Soweto house collapsed.

Meanwhile, a taxi owner is set to appear in court over the death of a dragged soccer spectator.

Furthermore, a Mpumalanga primary school teacher has been declared unfit to work with kids after a pupil kissing case.

Weather tomorrow: 29 December 2025

Expect partly cloudy and warm to cool weather in the central and eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible from the afternoon. Full weather forecast here.

One-year-old child among three dead after Soweto house collapse [VIDEO]

The double-storey house that collapsed in Doornkop, Soweto on 28 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Sunday when a double-storey house collapsed in Doornkop, Soweto, killing three people, including a one-year-old child.

The City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Services (EMS) reported that six people were inside the building when it gave way, with authorities receiving the emergency call around 3am.

Rescue teams managed to free three individuals trapped in the rubble, who were immediately transported to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for medical treatment.

However, despite efforts to save them, two women and a one-year-old child died after sustaining severe injuries.

Taxi owner to appear in court over death of dragged soccer spectator in bag dispute

Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A dispute over a bag at a soccer match in Ga-Dikgale, Limpopo, has resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man who was dragged by a taxi on Christmas Day, leading to the arrest of a 37-year-old taxi owner.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said an altercation erupted among spectators during the match on Thursday, 25 December 2025, at approximately 16:12.

During the argument, the deceased’s bag was allegedly taken and placed inside the suspect’s taxi.

Mpumalanga primary school teacher declared unfit to work with kids after pupil kissing case

Picture: iStock

A primary school teacher in Mpumalanga has been dismissed after the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) found him guilty of misconduct involving a Grade 7 pupil.

The Mpumalanga Department of Education initiated disciplinary action against Andries Lodewick Lombaard, who was an English teacher at Laerskool Klipfontein in Emalahleni.

The matter was referred to the ELRC following allegations that he kissed a 13-year-old pupil on two occasions earlier this year.

Joburg’s nightmare: Alternative accommodation for hijacked buildings a challenge

City of Johannesburg: Picture: iStock

The DA in Johannesburg says the city faces many challenges regarding hijacked buildings, including finding alternative accommodation for their occupants.

These remarks come at a time when political parties are preparing for the 2026 local government elections and are trying to come up with the best solutions for reclaiming the inner city.

“One of the city’s most critical failures remains the absence of temporary emergency accommodation, which the city is constitutionally obliged to provide.

“This responsibility rests primarily with [the Department of] Human Settlements, but it requires the coordinated involvement of all relevant departments,” said DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

Father found dead after teenage daughter murdered in Limpopo village

Image: iStock

Police have opened an inquest following the discovery of a 45-year-old man’s body at Rotterdam Village in Hlanganani on Friday, just one day after his teenage daughter was found murdered inside his home.

The body of Xilaveko Suke,15, was discovered on Christmas Day inside a one-room house, while her father, 45-year-old Peter Themba Baloyi, was found hanging from a tree in nearby bushes the following day.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the teenager and her father had been reported missing after they allegedly left home together on Monday, 22 December 2025.

