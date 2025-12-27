In case you missed it: SA man suffers in Russia | Teen found dead after leaving with father | SA’s latest dollar-billionaire

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 28 December 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the father of one of the 17 South Africans who are in Russia to fight against Ukraine says his son is enduring a lot of suffering.

Meanwhile, Limpopo police are investigating the murder of a teen girl who disappeared with her father.

Furthermore, Le Creuset founder Paul van Zuydam is the latest South African addition to the Forbes real-time list of billionaires.

Weather tomorrow: 28 December 2025

The Western and Eastern Cape will be spared from thundershowers on the last Sunday of 2025, while North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal are warned of thunderstorms and possible hail. Full weather forecast here.

South African father says son fighting for Russia goes days without food or water [VIDEO]

Ukrainian servicemen of the 43rd Artillery Brigade fire self-propelled artillery 2S7 Pion toward Russian positions, in an undisclosed area in the Pokrovsk district, in the eastern Donetsk region, on 8 August 2024. The industrial Donbas region has long been a key prize for the Kremlin. Picture: Roman PILIPEY / AFP

The father of a man who is among the 17 South Africans who were sent to Russia to fight in its war against Ukraine has detailed the suffering his son is enduring.

“All the time, my boy is crying,” he said, adding that his son has begged him to talk to someone to get him back to South Africa.

The father, whose name is Dubandlela, revealed this in an interview with Reuters. Dubandlela confirmed that his son was promised training as a bodyguard.

Instead, he was sent with other South Africans to fight for Russia. He said that earlier in December, his son told him he was near the frontline in Donbas, Ukraine.

Limpopo teen found stabbed after disappearing with her father

Image: iStock

Police in Hlanganani, Polokwane, have launched a murder investigation after discovering the body of a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing alongside her father earlier this week.

Xilaveko Suke was found dead at her father’s residence in Rotterdam Village on Christmas Day, three days after she was last seen leaving home with him.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that authorities are now treating her disappearance as a homicide

The teenager had vanished on Monday, 22 December 2025, when she allegedly departed with her father, Peter Themba Baloyi, with the pair believed to be travelling to Giyani.

Le Creuset-owner enters the Forbes list: Meet South Africa’s richest 8 people

Paul van Zuydam, owner and president of Le Creuset. Pictures: Supplied

Another South African has entered the dollar-billionaire chat, making him the eighth from SA on Forbes’ real-time list of billionaires.

The list, which tracks the world’s richest people, includes the founder of Capitec Bank, mining giants, the founder of Cartier Luxury jewellery, and now the owner of Le Creuset. Le Creuset, founded in 1925, is a premium French cookware brand best known for its colourful, enamel-coated cast iron pots and pans.

The Forbes real-time list of billionaires provides ongoing updates on the net worth and ranking of each individual Forbes confirms as a dollar-billionaire.

The latest South African addition to the Forbes real-time list of billionaires is Paul van Zuydam, the man who bought Le Creuset when it was in financial trouble.

KZN weather damages over 100 houses as soup kitchens set up for affected residents

Mud blocked Stapleton Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on 12 April 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

Severe weather conditions, including heavy thunderstorms, damaging winds and hail, have battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), forcing hundreds of residents from their homes.

According to the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), more than 100 households have been impacted, with approximately 50 homes completely destroyed.

Public infrastructure, including clinics and a driving licence testing centre, was also damaged. The worst-affected municipalities are eMadlangeni, Dannhauser and Newcastle.

Head-on crash on N4 at 1am leaves 7 dead

Seven people lost their lives after two cars crashed on the N4 early on Saturday morning. Picture: X/@GCISMpumalanga

A head‑on collision between two sedans on the N4 toll road early on Saturday morning has left seven people dead.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said the accident occurred between Machadodorp and Belfast at around 1am. One occupant was seriously injured in the crash and was rushed to a hospital in Belfast.

The department said investigations are underway, but it is suspected that excessive speed and dangerous overtaking could have caused the accident.

