In case you missed it: Flight delays hit OR Tambo | New licence rules for elderly? | Broos dismisses criticism

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 5 January 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) says it is addressing flight delays experienced at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, elderly drivers or drivers who are older than 70 years old will face the same requirements when applying or renewing their driver’s licences.

Furthermore, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos refuted suggestions his side have gone backwards, after they were knocked out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the last 16 by Cameroon in Rabat on Sunday evening.

Weather tomorrow: 6 January 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extreme fire danger and damaging winds on Tuesday, with hot conditions, isolated showers, and thundershowers expected across several provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Flight delays hit OR Tambo Airport amid post-festive travel rush

The Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) says it is addressing flight delays experiences at OR Tambo International Airport Picture: Hein Kaiser

The Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) says it is addressing flight delays experienced at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

This comes as travellers return from their holiday destinations after the festive season break.

Passengers took to social media on Sunday to vent their frustrations about the delays, saying they were not informed and that the delays were not communicated through the various arrival and departure information systems at OR Tambo International Airport.

CONTINUE READING: Flight delays hit OR Tambo Airport amid post-festive travel rush

What to expect from the ANC’s January 8 statement – and what it should do instead

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The ANC celebrates its 114th birthday in the North West this week, but political analyst Andre Duvenhage says the party has nothing to celebrate.

The ANC’s main celebration will take place at the Moruleng Stadium on Saturday,10 January, but this event will be preceded by other activities that form part of the party’s celebrations.

Duvenhage told The Citizen on Monday that he expects President Cyril Ramaphosa to use his main January 8 Statement speech to downplay the challenges facing the country and his party.

CONTINUE READING: What to expect from the ANC’s January 8 statement – and what it should do instead

Are there new driver’s licence requirements for the elderly? Here’s what you need to know

Drivers Licence renewals in the spotlight. Picture: Moneyweb

Elderly drivers or drivers who are older than 70 years old will face the same requirements when applying or renewing their driver’s licences.

This was confirmed to The Citizen by the Department of Transport on Monday.

The clarification follows reports on various platforms that senior drivers in the country will face new licence requirements from January 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Are there new driver’s licence requirements for the elderly? Here’s what you need to know

Five things you need to know at the start of the year

Petrol and diesel prices decrease from 7 January 2026. Picture: iStock

As the new year gets underway, South Africans are adjusting to life after the festive season. This includes the long travelling hours as everyone returns home.

Nearly 8 000 vehicles per hour crossed the toll booth between Heidelberg and Cedara on the N3 highway between 11am and 1pm on Sunday as people returned to Gauteng.

Those flying out of Gauteng from OR Tambo International Airport have also experienced delays due to human resource constraints at the Air Traffic Control station.

CONTINUE READING: Five things you need to know at the start of the year

Broos insists Bafana have not gone backwards

Hugo Broos said Bafana simply didn’t have luck on their side in their last 16 loss to Cameroon. Picture: Majt Esseddik/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos refuted suggestions his side have gone backwards, after they were knocked out of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the last 16 by Cameroon in Rabat on Sunday evening.

Bafana lost 2-1 to the Indomitable Lions, with their tournament ending significantly earlier than the last AFCON, when Broos led South Africa to a third place finish.

Bafana struggled at times in the group stages in Morocco, particularly in defence where they looked far more vulnerable than in the last AFCON. On Sunday, both Bafana’s defence and attack misfired, as a failure to take early chances also contributed to the side’s exit from the competition.

CONTINUE READING: Broos insists Bafana have not gone backwards

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Deadly Soweto house collapse | Taxi driver due in court for soccer fan death | Teacher’s pupil kissing case