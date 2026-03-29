In case you missed it: McKenzie dismisses allegations | Easter border changes |ANC Eastern Cape crisis framed as ‘coordinated attack’

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 29 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, it is proving to be a testing time for Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie as allegations against him pile up.

Meanwhile, the Border Management Authority (BMA) is heading into its busiest weekend of the year as travellers move in and out of the country for the Easter holidays.

Furthermore, ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane says the indefinite postponement of the province’s elective conference is not accidental, but a coordinated attack on the party.

Weather tomorrow: 30 March 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast for the day does not include any impact-based warnings, or fire danger warnings. But most parts of the country will end the day with rain and thunderstorms. Full weather forecast here.

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McKenzie dismisses Jermaine Prim allegations as ‘categorically false’

Minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Gallo Images / Die Burger/ Jaco Marais

It is proving to be a testing time for Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie as allegations against him pile up. Just last week, ActionSA MP Dereleen James filed criminal charges against McKenzie, accusing him of threatening her during a Facebook Live broadcast.

This after a letter presented before parliament’s ad hoc committee linked McKenzie to drug cartels. The PA leader has denied both allegations.

On Saturday, eNCA shared a video clip on social media of a telephonic interview with Johannesburg Correctional Centre inmate Jermaine Prim. Prim claims to have met McKenzie through a mutual friend in 2012, and again in 2020 following the death of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies, who was shot dead by police.

CONTINUE READING: McKenzie dismisses Jermaine Prim allegations as ‘categorically false’

BMA announces Easter border changes: What travellers need to know

Entrance to the Beitbridge Border Post in Limpopo, 4 April 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Border Management Authority (BMA) is heading into its busiest weekend of the year as travellers move in and out of the country for the Easter holidays.

According to BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato, managing Easter travel is more complex than the December-January festive period due to its compact nature, with little room for flexibility, as it is concentrated over a single weekend.

On Sunday, Masiapato unveiled the operational plan for the Easter period, outlining measures to ensure efficient and secure movement facilitation.

CONTINUE READING: BMA announces Easter border changes: What travellers need to know

ANC Eastern Cape crisis framed as ‘coordinated attack’ on party

ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: ANC Eastern Cape/Facebook

ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane says the indefinite postponement of the province’s elective conference is not accidental, but a coordinated attack on the party.

Mabuyane addressed delegates on Saturday evening following the adjournment of the conference amid internal legal disputes.

On Saturday, legal representatives for three ANC members who challenged the party’s provincial conference and ANC legal representatives agreed to postpone the conference indefinitely.

The three members had filed an urgent application for contempt of court against the ANC. However, the matter was removed from the urgent court roll following an agreement by all parties involved.

CONTINUE READING: ANC Eastern Cape crisis framed as ‘coordinated attack’ on party

IOC ‘causing harm’ and ‘disrespecting women’, says Caster Semenya

Caster Semenya speaks to the media after the Spar Grand Prix 10km race in Cape Town on Sunday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Former Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya has lashed out at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), claiming its policy banning athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) from competing in women’s sport is both “disrespectful” and “harmful”.

The IOC announced this week that women’s sports would be limited to biological females, determined on the basis of a one‑time SRY gene screening, which would force DSD and transgender athletes to compete in the men’s division.

The Olympic body said it had found there was at least a 10% advantage in most running and swimming events for men, rising beyond 100% for sports requiring “explosive power”.

CONTINUE READING: IOC ‘causing harm’ and ‘disrespecting women’, says Caster Semenya

Will South Africa Investment Conference 2026 actually bring money?

Minister Parks Tau. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

All eyes are set on the South Africa Investment Conference taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Tuesday, 31 March 2026.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, said the country is ready to host the sixth edition of the investment conference.

“South Africa is open, South Africa is ready, and South Africa is an investment destination of choice,” Tau said.

The annual conference, established in 2018 brings together government, investors, and business leaders to promote investment opportunities in the country.

CONTINUE READING: Will South Africa Investment Conference 2026 actually bring money?

Yesterday’s recap

READ HERE: Mkhwanazi back as top cop | Idac denies targeting Saps officials | Nurses appeal court ruling