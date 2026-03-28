In case you missed it: Mkhwanazi back as top cop | Idac denies targeting Saps officials | Nurses appeal court ruling

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 28 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been reappointed as KwaZulu-Natal’s police commissioner, signalling continuity in the province’s crime-fighting efforts.

Meanwhile, the Independent Directorate Against Corruption has rejected claims that it is targeting Saps officials, defending its investigation into senior leadership.

Furthermore, nurses have taken their fight to court, launching an appeal against a ruling they say does not address their concerns.

Weather tomorrow: 29 March, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Full weather forecast here.

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Mkhwanazi reappointed as KZN police commissioner

KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Gallo Images

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been reappointed as KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial police commissioner, reaffirming leadership continuity in one of the country’s most crime-affected regions.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed the decision, signalling confidence in Mkhwanazi’s track record and experience in stabilising policing operations.

His return comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen law enforcement and tackle violent crime in the province.

CONTINUE READING: Mkhwanazi reappointed as KZN police commissioner

Masemola summons: Idac responds to allegations

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has pushed back against claims that it is unfairly targeting senior Saps officials following National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola’s summons.

The body insists its investigations are lawful, impartial and based on evidence rather than political or institutional bias.

Idac emphasised its mandate to hold officials accountable, warning against interference that could undermine anti-corruption efforts.

CONTINUE READING: Masemola summons: Idac responds to allegations it is targeting Saps officials

Nurses challenge court ruling in appeal bid

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

A group of nurses has launched an appeal against a recent court ruling, arguing that the judgment failed to adequately address their concerns.

The case centres on labour and professional grievances, with the nurses seeking a reconsideration of the legal outcome.

Their appeal signals ongoing tensions within the healthcare sector over working conditions and rights.

CONTINUE READING: Nurses challenge court ruling in appeal bid

Cartrack fined R5 million over consumer complaints

Picture: iStock

Tracking company Cartrack has been fined R5 million after authorities found it in breach of consumer protection regulations.

The ruling also compels the company to refund affected customers, following complaints related to billing and service practices.

The decision reinforces regulatory efforts to clamp down on unfair business conduct and protect consumers.

CONTINUE READING: Cartrack fined R5 million over consumer complaints, must refund millions

NYDA calls for youth-first economic plan

Image used for illustration. Picture: iStock

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has urged the government to adopt a youth-centred economic strategy as global and domestic pressures intensify.

The agency warned that young people remain disproportionately affected by unemployment and economic instability.

It called for targeted interventions to drive inclusive growth and create sustainable opportunities for youth.

CONTINUE READING: NYDA calls for youth-first economic plan as risks mount

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Tshwane MMC fired | Malema throws shade at Ndlozi | Kaizer Chiefs-Pirates Legends Derby cancelled