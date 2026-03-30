In case you missed it: Calls to deport ‘Nigerian king’ | Few Gauteng teachers screened | Economist warns on fuel hikes

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 30 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes traditional leaders, civil society and political parties have united in calling for the immediate deportation of a Nigerian national coronated as an Igbo king in the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, efforts to protect children from sexual predators in the school system are stalling due to a lack of funding.

Furthermore, Chief economist at Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, has painted a grim picture of South Africa’s economic outlook amid the looming fuel price hike this week, warning that while the short-term pain is immediate, the real economic damage will compound over time, worsening inflation, poverty and unemployment in an already fragile economy.

Weather tomorrow: 31 March, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extreme fire risk in the Northern Cape as Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga and others brace for showers, thunderstorms and widespread fog. Full weather forecast here.

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Deport Nigerian ‘king’ and all who crowned him, traditional leaders demand

Picture: Athol Trollip/ X

Traditional leaders, civil society and political parties have united in calling for the immediate deportation of a Nigerian national coronated as an Igbo king in the Eastern Cape.

They have also called for the deportation of everyone who participated in the ceremony as a peaceful march in KuGompo City descended into violence on Monday.

The Amathole house of traditional and Khoisan leaders has issued an unequivocal demand: Solomon Ogbonna Eziko, the Nigerian national coronated as Igwe Ndigbo in KuGompo City earlier this month, must be deported, along with every individual who took part in the ceremony.

CONTINUE READING: Deport Nigerian ‘king’ and all who crowned him, traditional leaders demand

Fraud convict Jermaine Prim claims he is being starved in C-Max detention after transfer

Picture: iStock

Convicted fraudster Jermaine Prim has alleged that he has been denied food following his transfer back to the high-security C-Max section of Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Prim, an alleged gangster linked to criminal activity in Eldorado Park, raised the issue while appearing in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court on Monday, 30 March 2026.

He is currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty of fraud.

CONTINUE READING: Fraud convict Jermaine Prim claims he is being starved in C-Max detention after transfer

Shockingly few Gauteng teachers have been checked against the sex offenders’ registry

Picture: iStock

Efforts to protect children from sexual predators in the school system are stalling due to a lack of funding.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) earlier this month gave a presentation on the progress of vetting its staff against the National Registry of Sex Offenders (NRSO).

A drive to ensure no sex offenders are employed in classrooms has been slow, with the GDE blaming the number of outstanding vetting reports on budget constraints.

CONTINUE READING: Shockingly few Gauteng teachers have been checked against the sex offenders’ registry

‘No, I didn’t do anything wrong,’ Masemola clarifies summons

National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has dismissed assertions that he was served with a summons for wrongdoing, describing it as a “normal process”.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South African Police Service (Saps) briefed the media on Sunday following Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s reappointment as provincial commissioner.

Last week, the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) arrested Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused on charges of corruption, fraud and contravention of the PFMA, relating to the irregular awarding of a R360 million Saps contract. Masemola was served with a summons to appear in court over this matter.

CONTINUE READING: ‘No, I didn’t do anything wrong,’ Masemola clarifies summons

Economist warns of grim economic fallout amid hefty fuel price hikes

South Africa is set to experience a painful fuel hike on Wednesday 1April 2026. Picture: iStock

Chief economist at Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, has painted a grim picture of South Africa’s economic outlook amid the looming fuel price hike this week, warning that while the short-term pain is immediate, the real economic damage will compound over time, worsening inflation, poverty and unemployment in an already fragile economy.

South Africa is set to experience a painful fuel hike on Wednesday, with the latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) showing that motorists could pay more than R10 per litre for diesel – a historic first.

The CEF’s under-recoveries also indicate that petrol prices may rise by more than R5 per litre, adding further strain on households and businesses.

CONTINUE READING: Economist warns of grim economic fallout amid hefty fuel price hikes

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: McKenzie dismisses allegations | Easter border changes |ANC Eastern Cape crisis framed as ‘coordinated attack’