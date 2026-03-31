In case you missed it: Petrol price shock hits midnight | Water report exposes failures | Hole fixed after Zille video

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 31 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes South African motorists have been dealt a massive blow and will have to fork out more for petrol and diesel at the pumps from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, nearly half of South Africa’s wastewater treatment systems have reached critical failure, a damning new government report has revealed.

Furthermore, the Johannesburg municipality has rushed to fix a giant hole just days after being highlighted by a prominent mayoral candidate.

Weather tomorrow: 1 April, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says that hot and humid conditions are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape, while other provinces face warm weather, fog, and isolated showers. Full weather forecast here.

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Petrol price shock hits at midnight: Here’s what you’ll pay

Picture: iStock

South African motorists have been dealt a massive blow and will have to fork out more for petrol and diesel at the pumps from Wednesday.

The United States and Israel’s war in Iran has ignited global panic, with the conflict spiking fuel prices to record highs.

Earlier this month, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) insisted the country’s fuel supply remains stable in the immediate term, despite extreme volatility in global energy markets triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

CONTINUE READING: Petrol price shock hits at midnight: Here’s what you’ll pay

Godongwana confirms fuel levy cut to ease petrol price increase

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: X/GovernmentZA

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has confirmed a R3 fuel levy cut for April to ease the hefty increase set to hit motorists at midnight.

This, as petrol increases by R3.06 and diesel by between R7.37 and R7.51.

Godongwana previously announced a fuel levy increase during his Budget Speech in late February.

CONTINUE READING: Godongwana confirms fuel levy cut to ease petrol price increase

What’s really in your water? Damning report highlights how South Africa is failing

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina. Picture: GovernmentZA/X

Nearly half of South Africa’s wastewater treatment systems have reached critical failure, a damning new government report has revealed.

When a wastewater treatment system fails, the sewage has to go somewhere.

In South Africa, it is increasingly going into the country’s rivers, wetlands and groundwater.

CONTINUE READING: What’s really in your water? Damning report highlights how South Africa is failing

Court dismisses legal bid to overturn Andy Mothibi as NDPP

Andy Mothibi as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

A bid to overturn the appointment of Andy Mothibi as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has been dismissed.

The ruling was handed down in the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

Barnabas Xulu and Partners approached the Gauteng High Court, arguing that the advisory panel appointed to select candidates was unconstitutional.

CONTINUE READING: Court dismisses legal bid to overturn Andy Mothibi as NDPP

Municipality covers three-year-old hole just three days after Zille’s snorkeling video [VIDEO]

Helen Zille at the site of burst pipe in Douglasdale on 28 March. Picture: X / @DAGauteng

The Johannesburg municipality has rushed to fix a giant hole just days after being highlighted by a prominent mayoral candidate.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero was in Douglasdale on Tuesday to elaborate on a burst pipe that was earlier publicised by the DA’s Helen Zille.

Zille donned a wetsuit, goggles and a snorkel on Saturday and treated the excavation as an impromptu pond.

CONTINUE READING: Municipality covers three-year-old hole just three days after Zille’s snorkeling video [VIDEO]

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Calls to deport ‘Nigerian king’ | Few Gauteng teachers screened | Economist warns on fuel hikes