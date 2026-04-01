In case you missed it: Lesufi reshuffles cabinet | Man seeks child support order | Broos admits striker concerns

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 1 April 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has reshaped his executive, appointing EFF’s provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga as the new MEC for Finance.

Meanwhile, in another matter concerning maintenance disputes between spouses in divorce proceedings, the Johannesburg High Court heard a case in which a man sought maintenance from his wife.

Furthermore, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has admitted his side are lacking confidence in front of goal, after a host of missed chances in the two friendlies against Panama.

Weather tomorrow: 2 April, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Eastern Cape faces a prolonged heatwave, while other provinces experience warm conditions, high UV levels and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Full weather forecast here.

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EFF’s Dunga appointed as finance MEC in Lesufi’s Cabinet reshuffle

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Gallo Images / Lubabalo Lesolle

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has reshaped his executive, appointing EFF’s provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga as the new MEC for Finance.

Dunga’s appointment comes shortly after he was sworn in as a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature earlier this week.

He recently stepped down as a councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni, where he had previously been removed from his role as Finance MMC.

CONTINUE READING: EFF’s Dunga appointed as finance MEC in Lesufi’s Cabinet reshuffle

Are corrupt water officials getting away with it?

Image: iStock

Parliament’s Water and Sanitation portfolio committee has warned that officials implicated in billions of rands’ worth of water-sector corruption are facing no meaningful consequences.

This comes as the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) face tough questions linked to 41 unresolved cases.

The DWS arrived at parliament’s portfolio committee briefing on Tuesday, carrying the weight of years of financial misconduct, with 41 open disciplinary cases and mounting frustration from members of parliament (MPs) on whether anyone was truly being held to account.

CONTINUE READING: Are corrupt water officials getting away with it?

Unemployed man seeks court order forcing wife to support child from affair

Picture: iStock

In another matter concerning maintenance disputes between spouses in divorce proceedings, the Johannesburg High Court heard a case in which a man sought maintenance from his wife.

The parties were married on 20 April 2022 in community of property. At the time, the husband was 30 years old, and the wife was 46.

The couple never had children together; however, according to court papers, the husband fathered a child with another woman. The child was born on 12 June 2025.

CONTINUE READING: Unemployed man seeks court order forcing wife to support child from affair

Amad denies firing gun in viral funeral video

The pictures, 1 and 2, from the video footage show a gunman in a leather jacket, with red and green flashes on the arms. The man then sits next to Al Jama-ah president Ganief Hendricks, picture 3. The jacket appears identical to one worn by former Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad later that day at another Al Jama-ah function, picture 4. Pictures: Facebook and supplied

The footage is damning. A man resembling former Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad fires seven shots into the air beside a coffin, then calmly sits next to Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks.

But Amad denies it’s him, dismissing the viral video as a smear campaign. The incident is similar to the case in which EFF leader Julius Malema was charged and convicted.

According to the party’s Facebook page, the alleged incident happened when senior party leaders were attending a funeral in Soweto last August.

CONTINUE READING: Amad denies firing gun in viral funeral video

Bafana’s Broos admits striker concerns ahead of World Cup

Lyle Foster missed four excellent chances across the two games against Panama. Picture: Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has admitted his side are lacking confidence in front of goal, after a host of missed chances in the two friendlies against Panama.

South Africa’s failure to take their opportunities meant they could only draw 1-1 with Panama at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday. And they were again not clinical enough on Tuesday at the Cape Town Stadium, losing 2-1 in what was Broos’ first home defeat since taking over as head coach in September 2021.

Lyle Foster was the main culprit, the Burnley striker missing four excellent chances across the two games. The situation is concerning with just a few months to go before the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

CONTINUE READING: Bafana’s Broos admits striker concerns ahead of World Cup

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Petrol price shock hits midnight | Water report exposes failures | Hole fixed after Zille video