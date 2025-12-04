In case you missed it: Presidency shrugs off US G20 snub | Matlala promised to retire Mkhwanazi | Walk with Rassie

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 4 December 2025, in our simple daily news update.

Weather tomorrow: 5 December 2025

Expect thundershowers to continue across most of the country on Friday, 5 December, as the South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of possible flooding and large amounts of small hail in parts of the Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

‘For now, we will take a commercial break’ – Presidency shrugs off US G20 snub

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) speaks alongside Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and Chairperson of the African Union Joao Lourenco (R) during the G20 Leaders’ Summit plenary session at the Nasrec Expo Centre, in Johannesburg on 22 November 2025. Picture: Thomas Mukoya / POOL / AFP

The Presidency says South Africa will take a “commercial break” for now and wait for the United States (US) to hand over the G20 presidency to the United Kingdom in 2027 before resuming G20 activities.

This after the United States went against the G20 declarations adopted in Johannesburg, for all countries to participate in all summits “on an equal footing”.

Declaration 121 reads: “We reiterate our commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation and its continued operation in the spirit of multilateralism, on the basis of consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing in all its events, including summits, in accordance with international obligations.”

ANC sued for R20m over unpaid bills

ANC flag outside Luthuli House. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC is facing mounting legal and financial pressure after allegedly failing to settle more than R20 million for election campaign services and ignoring court deadlines, triggering an application for a default judgment against the party.

The application, brought by Sisonke Consortium and O’Brian Digital, which is part of the consortium that ran the ANC’s 2024 campaign, has been filed in the High Court in Johannesburg.

According to court papers, the companies started the proceedings on 14 August, seeking payment from the ANC for work undertaken as part of a large-scale communications contract.

Mkhwanazi says Cat Matlala promised to retire him, denies payments were bribes

EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies before the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 4 December 2025. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has denied that payments he received from tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala were bribes linked to his alleged involvement in the blue lights saga.

Mkhwanazi is accused of unlawfully enabling the installation of blue lights on vehicles owned by Matlala without the necessary authorisation.

Blue flashing lights and sirens are reserved exclusively for emergency and South African law-enforcement vehicles.

Mel Viljoen wants her advocate disbarred – by the same LPC she calls useless and corrupt

Peet and Mel Viljoen. Picture: Video screenshot

Mel Viljoen of Tammy Taylor infamy is asking the High Court in Pretoria to disbar an advocate she appointed to handle cases potential franchisees brought against her for taking a deposit without delivering the Tammy Taylor nail salon the person paid for.

She is now asking the court to instruct the Legal Practice Council (LPC) to disbar the advocate, the same LPC she called useless and corrupt when we sent them questions about her husband, Peet Viljoen’s disbarment.

Viljoen also mentions in her founding affidavit that she is now considered “a financial risk”. With the Hawks investigating her and her husband for fraud related to them selling licences for Tammy Taylor salons and banks considering her a financial “risk”, the question is how did they get to enter the US where they now say they live in Miami?

Rassie invites Bok fans to join him on Christmas Day walk

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has enjoyed a good 2025 season. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

Head coach Rassie Erasmus has extended an open invitation to all Springbok rugby fans to join him for a “casual walk” on Christmas Day so he can say thank you for all the support over the 2025 season.

Erasmus’s Boks won 13 out of 15 matches this season, including a record victory against the All Blacks in Wellington in the Rugby Championship, and wins against France and Ireland on November’s tour of Europe, where they went five games unbeaten.

Last week Erasmus posted a teaser on X asking if fans would be keen to join him for a Christmas Day walk in Bloubergstrand, outside Cape Town, and the response was overwhelmingly in the positive.

