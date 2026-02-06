In case you missed it: Curro stabbing incident | SA releases FMD vaccine | Duduzane Zuma for MK party deputy president?

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 6 February 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a Grade 9 pupil was injured in a stabbing incident at Curro Protea Glen in Soweto.

Meanwhile, South Africa has released the first locally manufactured foot-and-mouth disease vaccine in nearly two decades.

Furthermore, questions are swirling about whether Jacob Zuma is trying to sneak his son, Duduzane, into the position of deputy president of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

Weather tomorrow: 5 February 2026

The South African Weather Service says Saturday will bring scattered showers, thundershowers, and fire danger across KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape regions. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Grade 9 pupil ‘stabbed’ at Curro Protea Glen

Picture: iStock

A Grade 9 pupil was injured in a stabbing incident at Curro Protea Glen in Soweto on Friday morning, prompting an urgent response from school authorities and the South African Police Service (Saps).

In a notice circulated to parents on 6 February 2026, the school confirmed that the incident involved two Grade 9 pupils and occurred on the school premises in the morning. According to the notice, one pupil sustained injuries after being stabbed with a knife by another pupil.

According to the memo, signed by the principal, Johannes Mahlatsi, immediate action was taken following the incident and the injured pupil received prompt medical attention.

CONTINUE READING: Grade 9 pupil ‘stabbed’ at Curro Protea Glen

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen at the Karan Beef Feedlot as part of visits to foot-and-mouth disease vaccination sites on 23 June 2025 in Heidelberg. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

South Africa has achieved a milestone in its fight against foot-and-mouth disease with the release of the first locally manufactured vaccine in nearly two decades.

The Agricultural Research Council’s Onderstepoort facility produced the initial batch of 12 900 doses, with production set to scale up to 20 000 doses weekly by March.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen described the achievement as crucial for the country’s biosecurity strategy.

“This vaccine will ensure South Africa’s vaccine sovereignty in dealing with foot-and-mouth disease. Never again will we have to, unless we’re required to for the sake of volume, go to other countries to rely on the vaccine,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: South Africa produces first locally manufactured foot-and-mouth vaccine in 20 years

Will Duduzane Zuma replace John Hlophe as MK party deputy president?

MK party leader Jacob Zuma with is son, Duduzane.

Questions are swirling about whether Jacob Zuma is trying to sneak his son, Duduzane, into the position of deputy president of his party, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party).

On Friday, Zuma announced the formation of a Presidential Task Team (PTT) that will be assisting him with the running of the party. The committee consists of several party members, the most notable being Duduzane.

The appointment of this PTT comes at a time when Zuma’s deputy, John Hlophe, remains suspended and has not been seen participating in party activities for some time.

CONTINUE READING: Will Duduzane Zuma replace John Hlophe as MK party deputy president?

‘No BBL, just Ozempic’: Cat Matlala’s cop ‘girlfriend’ tells Madlanga commission

Brigadier Rachel Matjeng testifies before the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 6 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

A senior South African Police Service (Saps) official has rejected allegations that she underwent the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) cosmetic procedure, insisting that her only request to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was for the weight-loss drug, Ozempic.

Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, who serves in Saps’ forensic services division, returned on Friday to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry investigating criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

She played an oversight role in the implementation of a R360 million Saps contract awarded in June 2024 to Medicare24 Tshwane District, a healthcare subsidiary linked to Matlala.

The inquiry examined messages sent on 3 March 2025, in which Matjeng asked Matlala to purchase the weight-loss medication Ozempic for her.

CONTINUE READING: ‘No BBL, just Ozempic’: Cat Matlala’s cop ‘girlfriend’ tells Madlanga commission

WATCH: Thabo Bester claims his escape is just an ‘allegation’ in another court rant

Thabo Bester appears at the Bloemfontein High Court on 5 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Convicted murderer and “Facebook rapist” Thabo Bester has slammed the Department of Correctional Services (DSC) for his transfer to the eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility, saying he has “never been convicted of escape.”

Bester appeared virtually in the Free State High Court on Thursday.

He is serving a sentence for the 2011 murder of his then-girlfriend, Nomfundo Thyulu is facing a separate charge for his escape from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022.

Bester, in a rant, told the court that he is not a security risk. “I have never been convicted of escape. So you cannot classify me as a high risk on an allegation.”

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Thabo Bester claims his escape is just an ‘allegation’ in another court rant

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Attempted hit on Pretorius | Saps Brigadier on relationship with Matlala | Khawula rants at Mbalula