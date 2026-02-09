In case you missed it: O’Sullivan to testify in person | KZN driver busted evading arrest | ‘Skeem Saam’ hits 4.5m viewers

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 9 February 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes that forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan will finally testify at parliament’s ad hoc committee.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma has commended the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie for apprehending a reckless driver following an investigation that relied on surveillance technology.

Furthermore, popular daily soapie SABC1 Skeem Saam has reached a major television milestone, pulling in a record-breaking 4.5 million viewers. This achievement cements its status as one of South Africa’s most-watched and most-loved dramas.

Weather tomorrow: 10 February, 2026

Thunderstorms are expected in parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, 10 February.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of fire danger in the Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. https://www.citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/weather/weather-forecast-10-february-2026/

Paul O’Sullivan to testify in person at parliament’s ad hoc committee

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan. Picture: Gallo Images/Lauren Mulligan

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan will finally testify at parliament’s ad hoc committee.

O’Sullivan told The Citizen that he will give his testimony in person, with full security in place, on Tuesday.

The forensic investigator was due to appear before the committee last week, but did not, citing serious security concerns.

City of Ekurhuleni’s legal head denies receiving ‘loyalty bonus’ for protecting EMPD’s Mkhwanazi

Former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge Mbuyiseni Madlanga at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images

City of Ekurhuleni head of legal and risk services Khemraj ‘Kemi’ Behari has firmly denied allegations that he received a financial reward for intervening to protect EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action.

Behari testified on Monday before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

His appearance followed testimony from several witnesses who implicated him in the handling of disciplinary processes involving senior police officials.

KZN speeding driver tries to evade arrest, busted after he forgets ID with traffic officers

Image: KZN Department of Transport

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma has commended the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) team from Park Rynie for apprehending a reckless driver following an investigation that relied on surveillance technology.

The Durban motorist appeared in the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court facing charges of speeding, reckless driving and fleeing from traffic police.

He was granted R3 000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court with his attorney on 25 February 2026.

DJ Warras’s murder: Mozambican national abandons bail, fears for his life

Armando Joaquin Pacula appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 9 February 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The Mozambican national accused, who has been linked to the murder of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, has ditched his bid to apply for bail.

Armando Joaquin Pacula made his second appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 9 February 2026.

The alleged gunman was arrested on 30 January at the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose, Germiston.

‘Skeem Saam’ smashes television rating records at 4.5 million viewers as new character joins

Picture: Supplied

Popular daily soapie SABC1 Skeem Saam has reached a major television milestone, pulling in a record-breaking 4.5 million viewers. This achievement cements its status as one of South Africa’s most-watched and most-loved dramas.

Since its debut, Skeem Saam has built a loyal fan base by centring relatable characters from Seshego. Layered storytelling and storylines that mirror real-life challenges, ambitions, and moral dilemmas.

From family tensions and romantic turmoil to ambition, betrayal, and redemption, the show continues to strike a powerful emotional chord with viewers across generations.

