In case you missed it: AKA ‘thought Anele Tembe was playing’ | Mapisa-Nqakula’s court woes | Appollis leaving the Bucs?

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 7 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a police officer has told the court that late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes said he did not believe that his then girlfriend, the late Anele Tembe, intended to jump to her death.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Pretoria has dismissed former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s application for a discharge under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Furthermore, Orlando Pirates are reportedly looking set to sell Oswin Appollis to a European team.

Weather tomorrow: 8 September 2026

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Anele Tembe inquest: AKA ‘thought she was just playing’ before fatal hotel fall

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes performs during the Miss Mamelodi Sundowns 2020 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The final hours of Anele Tembe’s life came under scrutiny in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court as an inquest into her death formally got underway.

Tembe was 22 when she died on 11 April 2021 after falling from the tenth floor of the Pepperclub Hotel, where she had been staying with her fiancé, the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

One of the police officers, who may not be named following a court ruling, told the court that Forbes told him that he and Tembe had argued earlier that morning and his fiancé had threatened to jump during the disagreement.

However, Forbes, who contacted hotel security, allegedly did not believe that she intended to jump. “He told me he thought she was just playing. She was not going to jump because she tried that before in Durban.”

CONTINUE READING: Anele Tembe inquest: AKA ‘thought she was just playing’ before fatal hotel fall

Court shuts down Mapisa-Nqakula’s bid to dodge corruption charges

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Gallo Images / Deaan Vivier

The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s application for a discharge under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

On Monday, Mapisa-Nqakula returned to court where Judge Mashudu Munzhelele delivered judgment. This means her corruption trial will proceed.

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering. She is accused of receiving and soliciting R4.5 million, with R2.1 million allegedly received in cash from Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, a service provider to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), between December 2016 and July 2019. She has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal representatives approached the court with the application, citing contradictions between Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s evidence and that of other state witnesses in the case. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu entered into a plea deal with the state and has now turned state witness.

CONTINUE READING: Court shuts down Mapisa-Nqakula’s bid to dodge corruption charges

Overseas club tables offer for Pirates star Appollis

Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates is a subject of interest from European clubs. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Having already sold Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi to overseas clubs during the current transfer window, Orlando Pirates look set to sell Oswin Appollis to another European team.

According to a source, an unnamed European club has tabled an enticing offer for the Bafana Bafana winger, and Pirates are considering it.

“Don’t be surprised to see Oswin leave Pirates before the transfer window closes. There’s serious interest in him, and an offer for him from a European team has been tabled already. I think it’s from France, but it’s not easy to get information from Pirates these days; they protect it,” said the source.

CONTINUE READING: Overseas club tables offer for Pirates star Appollis

Home Affairs deported 57 000 foreigners at R175m cost in two years

Picture: iStock

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) spent more than R175 million deporting foreign nationals over two financial years, with 57 464 people deported from South Africa while thousands more remained in detention awaiting deportation.

The figures were disclosed by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber in written replies to parliamentary questions from members of parliament (MPs), answered on 3 September 2026.

According to the department, it deported 51 650 foreign nationals in the 2024-25 financial year, at a cost of R101 773 704.72. However, the number of deportations dropped sharply in 2025-26, when 5 814 foreign nationals were deported at a cost of R73 375 375.62.

CONTINUE READING: Home Affairs deported 57 000 foreigners at R175m cost in two years

Minnie Dlamini’s R897k bombshell: Why she’s taking MacG to court for R2.5m

Presenter Minnie Dlamini during the Absa Premiership Launch at Absa Contact Centre on July 29, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Frennie Shivambu

Minnie Dlamini says controversial podcast remarks cost her a R897 000 Nivea deal. Now she wants R2.5 million from MacG and Sol Phenduka.

Minnie Dlamini has revealed the staggering financial fallout she says followed controversial comments made about her on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The media personality is reportedly suing MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho and Sol Phenduka for R2.5 million, claiming remarks made about her personal life and body were degrading, misogynistic and dehumanising.

But the biggest twist in the legal battle is the R897 000 deal Dlamini says she lost. The R897 000 deal that allegedly vanished

CONTINUE READING: Minnie Dlamini’s R897k bombshell: Why she’s taking MacG to court for R2.5m

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: ANC ‘belongs to God’ | Apple takes Joburg company to court | Malema slams social grant amounts