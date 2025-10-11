EFF demands that witnesses be protected after the court frees Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe on bail

Molefe's name has popped up several times in the Madlanga commission.

The EFF has expressed concern with the release of controversial businessman Katiso KT Molefe on bail this week.

Molefe has been implicated by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as one of the kingpins of the underworld.

He has also been associated with another controversial businessman Vusimuzi Cat Matlala, who is also behind bars for various crimes.

Molefe was released on R400 000 bail by the Johannesburg High Court.

The EFF’s Sinawo Thambo said the court has made a mistake.

“Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo of Crime Intelligence has testified before the Madlanga Judicial Commission that Molefe, along with businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, lead a cartel known to be part of the “Big Five” and involved in contract killings, drug trafficking, cross-border hijackings, tender fraud, and extortion.

“Yet, despite such serious allegations, and despite the state’s evidence linking him to multiple homicides, the courts have chosen to release him back into society,” he said.

How dangerous is Molefe?

Molefe is accused of masterminding the 2022 murders of popular music producer and nightclub owner DJ Sumbody and his two bodyguards, Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza.

He faces multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Firearms seized from his operations have been forensically linked to 18 other criminal cases, including attempted murders and assassinations.

He was arrested in July 2025 by the Saps Political Killings Task Team.

Earlier this year, the Deputy Judge President of the Pretoria High Court granted him bail in the Armand Swart murder case.

Danger to witnesses

Tambo said Molefe could be a danger to witnesses.

“This undermines every principle of justice and endangers the lives of witnesses, whistleblowers, and police officers working on these cases.”

The EFF demands that the state immediately offer all witnesses protection.

“The EFF demands that all witnesses and whistleblowers connected to Molefe’s cases be placed under immediate state protection. Their lives are at grave risk while a man accused of leading one of South Africa’s most dangerous syndicates walks free.

“History has shown that witnesses in politically or criminally sensitive cases are often silenced through intimidation, disappearance, or murder when protection is not guaranteed,” he said.

Molefe has also been linked to controversial politician Kenny Kunene, who was taken in for questioning after being found at Molefe’s Sandton home.

It has now been revealed that Kunene has allegedly been at Molefe’s house more than once.

