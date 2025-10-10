In case you missed it: KT Molefe granted bail | Masemola implicates Zuma and Mthethwa | Cici gets three Grammy nods

Catch up on the biggest stories Friday, 10 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, controversial businessman Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe will be released on bail after winning his appeal.

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says former president Jacob Zuma and late police minister Nathi Mthethwa blocked attempts to reform the Crime Intelligence division.

Furthermore, singer and songwriter Cici has received three Grammy Awards considerations for her latest album Busisiwe 2.0.

Weather tomorrow: 11 October 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of the Northern Cape and North West, with flooding and possible hail expected. Meanwhile, parts of KwaZulu-Natal face extremely high fire danger conditions. Full weather forecast here.

Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe granted R400k bail after appeal

Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe appears at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on 6 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Controversial businessman Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe will be released on bail after winning his appeal.

Molefe launched his leave to appeal application with the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court denied him bail on 20 August.

On Friday, Judge Brad Wanless handed down his decision, concluding that the state’s opposition to the appeal application was not “based on any real evidence”.

He set aside the magistrate’s ruling in favour of Molefe, saying the court misdirected itself in refusing his bail. “The appellant is granted bail in the amount of R400 000,” Wanless said.

Masemola says Zuma and Mthethwa targeted Crime Intelligence over cars being taken away

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 9 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola told Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Friday that former president Jacob Zuma and late police minister Nathi Mthethwa blocked attempts to reform the Crime Intelligence division.

Masemola was testifying at the parliamentary inquiry investigating KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations about an alleged criminal syndicate that has infiltrated law enforcement, the judiciary and intelligence services.

Crime Intelligence, a division within the South African Police Service (Saps), has been one of the main focal points at both the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission.

Masemola explained that Crime Intelligence vehicles were taken away from Mthethwa and Zuma at the time, and this “might have caused a problem”.

Cici bags three Grammy Awards considerations for Busisiwe 2.0

Award-winning singer and songwriter Busisiwe ‘Cici’ Thwala. Picture: Instagram/@ciciworldwide

Singer and songwriter Cici has received three Grammy Awards considerations for her latest album Busisiwe 2.0.

The recognitions are for the 68th edition of the awards, set to take place in 2026.

Her work is being considered in the following categories: Best R&B Album (Busisiwe 2.0), Best Gospel Performance/Song (Amen), and Album of the Year (Busisiwe 2.0).

“Thank you for your consideration in these three categories… Thank you to everyone who gave their time to this masterpiece,” Cici wrote in a post on Instagram.

Two deputy ministers’ offices rack up R14 million salary bill

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The offices of two deputy ministers in the Presidency are costing South African taxpayers more than R14 million annually in staff salaries alone, parliament heard this week.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni revealed the full breakdown of expenses after ActionSA MP Athol Trollip asked about the total costs associated with each deputy minister position.

Ntshavheni revealed that Deputy Minister IK Morolong’s office employs seven staff members, with a total annual salary bill of R7.4 million. Morolong himself earns R2.2 million annually, which includes a R10 000 monthly allowance.

Deputy Minister NB Mhlauli’s office has a larger team of eight staff members. Ntshavheni said that her office’s total annual salary expenditure amounts to R7 million. Mhlauli receives the same salary as her counterpart at R2.2 million annually, including the R10 000 monthly allowance.

