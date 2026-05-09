Leon nets hat-trick as Sundowns put seven past Siwelele

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning form in emphatic fashion with a thrilling 7-4 victory over Siwelele FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Brayan León starred for the Brazilians with a superb hat-trick, while Tashreeq Matthews added a brace as Sundowns kept their premiership title defence on track.



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Despite the heavy defeat, Siwelele winger Ghampani Lungu also enjoyed a memorable evening by netting a hat-trick of his own in an entertaining 11-goal spectacle.

The action started at a frantic pace in Atteridgeville, with the defending champions quickly asserting themselves in front of their home supporters. Teboho Mokoena opened the scoring in the seventh minute after Siwelele failed to clear their lines from a corner kick.

Two minutes later, Matthews doubled the advantage with a diving header from a pinpoint cross by Nuno Santos. Sundowns then extended their lead further when Nyiko Mobbie inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting to deal with pressure from León.

Siwelele managed to pull one back after a defensive error by Khulumani Ndamane allowed Siphesihle Jeza to pounce and set up Lungu for a simple finish to make it 3-1.

Matthews restored Sundowns’ dominance with his second goal in the 37th minute before León struck shortly before half-time to hand the hosts a commanding 5-1 lead at the interval.

Siwelele showed some fight after the restart, with Jeza again turning provider for Lungu to reduce the deficit to 5-2. However, León completed his hat-trick with two more goals before the hour mark as Sundowns stretched their lead to 7-2.

Relebogile Mokhuoane later found the net for Siwelele, while Lungu completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the 81st minute after Sundowns conceded a spot-kick.



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The final whistle confirmed a remarkable 7-4 victory for Sundowns, who now sit six points clear of second-placed Orlando Pirates, although the Buccaneers still have two matches in hand. The Tshwane giants also strengthened their goal difference in the race for the Premiership crown.