Limpopo government denies it only fixes potholes when Ramaphosa visits

Residents have argued that the road repairs are a 'VIP-only' form of service delivery

The Limpopo department of public works, roads and infrastructure has denied allegations that it only rehabilitates and patches potholes on the roads when high-profile politicians, such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, visit the area for rallies and or funerals.

Damaged road only fixed when Ramaphosa visited

The response comes in the wake of anger from residents in the Nkowankowa, Dan and Mokgoloboto communities, who allege that the department only fixed the severely damaged D5011 road between the busy R36 road from Tzaneen to Lydenburg and a T-junction from Bindzulani and Nkowankowa outside Tzaneen when President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Nkowankowa.

Residents in the area raised alarm during the National Women’s Day Commemoration, held at Nkowankowa Stadium on 9 August 2025, which was addressed by Ramaphosa. The potholes on the road were patched days before the president’s visit, leaving residents wondering why potholes as big as a car were left unattended for weeks.

‘VIP-only’ service delivery

Local residents claimed that the D5011 road leading to Nkowankowa Stadium was urgently patched by the department because of Ramaphosa’s stature. They expressed frustration, arguing that these infrastructure repairs were “VIP-only” service delivery.

The disgruntled residents said the same road was previously patched in October 2024 for the funeral of former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni. The funeral was also held at the Nkowankowa Stadium. The residents claimed that repairs to damaged roads were a temporary measure for the 2025 Women’s Day event rather than a permanent solution to help them.

Given Mkhari of Dan Village, a stone’s throw from the D5011 road, said in some instances communities in the Mopani district only get their roads rehabilitated when there is a funeral in the village.

“They wait for one family in one particular street to die before they fix the road. Even in the aftermath of the torrential floods that wreaked havoc in Limpopo since December last year, they still have to wait for one person to die before they fix the road.

“We want a government that is consistent, a government that cares for its people, not one that fixes potholes when there is a funeral for a well-known government figure or a well-known politician,” said Mkhari.

Department denies preferential pothole repairs

The Citizen this week visited the road and saw that it is now under construction, despite no planned visit by a government official.

Emmanuel Mongwe, the spokesperson for the Limpopo department of public works, said the department has a programme for road infrastructure in the province.

“This programme encompasses the construction and maintenance of both gravel and paved roads across the province. It is therefore incorrect to suggest that the department undertakes road projects only in response to major events or high-profile visits.

“All infrastructure projects follow a rigorous and often lengthy administrative process, which includes planning, budgeting and the appointment of contractors. As a result, implementation is continuous and guided by approved plans rather than external events,” said Mongwe.

He used the Bindzulani-Nkowankowa road project as an example. It is currently under routine maintenance due to its critical condition.

“This is a key route that connects to Tzaneen and extends towards the D1350 Tarentaal Intersection and Deerpark. The contractor responsible for this project forms part of a group of 22 contractors appointed and aligned to the 22 local municipalities to undertake routine road maintenance over a period of three years.

“Our department remains committed to the consistent implementation of road infrastructure projects, in line with its mandate to improve the provincial road network and enhance service delivery for the people of Limpopo.”