Weather alert: KZN faces thunderstorms with potential localised damage

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 18 November 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms with potential damage to infrastructure and property in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, isolated showers expected in multiple provinces, and high fire danger in the Northern and Western Cape.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 18 November 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 17-18 November 2025:

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of the country, but widespread over the extreme north-eastern parts today.

⚠️Yellow level 2: Severe thunderstorms.#SAWS #SAWeather pic.twitter.com/MJNegi7wFH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 17, 2025

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, leading to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihoods, and short-term disruption to municipal and other essential services in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the central parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 18 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches in places along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain over the Highveld and escarpment areas.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the morning with drizzle and fog in places in the west and south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and rain in the central and southern parts.

North West:

Cloudy weather awaits the North West in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy in places along the south coast; otherwise, the conditions will be fine, windy, and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the West Coast district.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast, where it will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northeast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.