Although the world was abuzz with jokes and wonder after billionaire Jeff Bezos jetted off into space with his team earlier this week, people couldn’t help but notice something very particular about Bezos’ spaceship.



Namely, the phallic shape of Bezos’ New Shepard rocket.

So these dudes flew to space in a lifesized….Hitachi Magic Wand? pic.twitter.com/X3FRxSHlej— Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) July 20, 2021

I find Jeff Bezos rocket ship being shaped as a giant penis the most fitting for such a fine individual. pic.twitter.com/b88LOZ4E42— Sonya Mastick (@sownslife) July 20, 2021

jeff bezos going to space for like ten minutes in a rocket shaped like a giant d!ck is honestly really fitting — noods! (@matthewasencio_) July 21, 2021

jeff bezos penis shaped rocket blasting into space is the perfect metaphor for space colonization pic.twitter.com/7XUpMxLvUq— Drew Hudnall (@drewhudnall2) July 20, 2021

Social media users even drew comparisons between Bezos and the Dr Evil character in the 1997 Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery film, which depicted the character launching a penis-shaped rocket ship into space.

Bezos’ spaceship seems to have inspired more than jokes

Adult entertainment company CamSoda decided to join the space race by creating some rockets of their own, to help take your pleasure into the stratosphere.

The aptly titled the Billionaire Flesh Rocket Series of dildos are inspired by the “Billionaire Space Race” between Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

The Billionaire Flesh Rocket Series will feature the Blue Orgasm (a play on Blue Origin, inspired by Bezos’ spaceship), Space Sex (play on SpaceX) and Galadick (play on VSS Unity).

The recently designed dildos are being sent into production and will be on pre-sale soon.

“Right now, billionaires are getting off by going to space in their rockets. With our line of Billionaire Flesh Rockets, people who can’t afford a ticket aboard the VSS Unity, Blue Origin or Elon’s SpaceX rocket can get off in a different way and penetrate the o-zone,” said CamSoda VP Daryn Parker.

“Go boldly into where no one’s gone before, explore Uranus and maybe even have a close encounter of the pantless kind. Screw being pluton-ic! Grab your Billionaire Flesh Rocket today,” added Parker.

To add more satisfaction, The Citizen confirmed with CamSoda that the toys will be available in South Africa.

