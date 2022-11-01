WATCH: Trolley surfer jumps red light, skids to Sandton

Cheryl Kahla

South Africans know all about the frustrations of traffic – especially in Sandton – but a daredevil trolley surfer was in haste to get to new heights.

The video was initially shared on Twitter by the Man’s NOT Barry Roux parody account. Despite our best efforts, we could not confirm when the clip was recorded.

WATCH: Trolley-surfer jumps traffic light

Over the speed limit and skipping Red Traffic Light. pic.twitter.com/R17aY9fklx— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) October 31, 2022

Not only did the brave man exceed the speed limit, but he also skipped a red traffic light and nearly landed under the wheels of a vehicle ahead of him.

We’re not sure where he was headed, but if you look closely you’ll see him pass a Sandton sign. We really do hope he made it to his destination safe and sound.

Of course, this isn’t the type of content South Africans would discuss all hush-hush, and theories soon began to fly on Twitter.

South Africans respond

Several netizens said they could not blame the guy, with one pointing out that “petrol is expensive”. Sizwe Sennakgomo added: “In the end, you can see the aerodynamics coming into play”.

While some just shook their collective virtual heads, others wanted to know why he wasn’t wearing a safety belt.

One said the 185 kilometres per hour isn’t allowed at all, while another asked: “Where is his number plate”.

See some of the best responders here:

And he doesn’t have medical plan and funeral cover. pic.twitter.com/HI0c7G0TZc— Collisto4ReaL (@mmokgalagadi) October 31, 2022

No safety belt! ????— Mokone (@WaNtsiDikgolo) October 31, 2022

185 speed per hour is not allowed at all ????— Nhlahla Mondela???????? (@Nhlahla57252688) October 31, 2022