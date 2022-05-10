Elon Musk: ‘If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya’

Faizel Patel

Is Elon Musk’s life under threat? The Tesla CEO and Space X boss ignited a firestorm on social media by suggesting that he might die “under mysterious circumstances.”

While many social media users were trying to figure out what Musk means, it seems the CEO may have been referencing a potential threat from the chief of Russia’s space agency.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” Musk, posted on Twitter.

Musk posted the tweet shortly after he shared a message from Dmitry Rogozin, who accused him of being “involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment.”

“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool,” added the former deputy Russian prime minister who now heads the country’s space agency.

Musk’s mother Mae was also shocked at the tweet and scolded him for posting it.

“That’s not funny”

In February, Musk provided SpaceX Starlink terminals to Ukraine at the request of top government officials who worried that the country would lose internet access due to Russian attacks.

The terminals receive internet from SpaceX’s 2,000 satellites, allowing users to get online even if their service has been disconnected.

Rogozin blasted Starlink on Sunday for enabling the “Nazi Azov Battalion” to access the internet, Fox News reported.

“From the testimony of the captured commander of the 35th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, it turns out that the internet terminals of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite company were delivered to the militants of the Nazi Azov Battalion and the Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol by military helicopters,” Rogozin wrote, according to a translation Musk shared.

“According to our information, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by the Pentagon,” Rogozin wrote. “Elon Musk, thus, is involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment.”

Musk wrote that the “word ‘Nazi’ doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does.”

Many social media followers also came to Musk’s defence.

Mohammad tweeted: “You won’t die before your day Elon. Anyhow, you are/were a unique figure in this world. I’m only wondering one thing: As a genius, haven’t you find out that there is a great creator of this world yet? If you did, make sure you confess this before your last heartbeat. Bless [you].”

Musk responded with his own tweet saying he does not mind going to hell.

“Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there.”

South African born Musk who is the world’s richest man recent bought Twitter for $ 44 billion.

