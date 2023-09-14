News today: Malema loses cool, wage ‘monster’, horror truck ordeal, Mkhwebane fights back

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a frustrated Julius Malema losing his cool in court, and Busisiwe Mkhwebane fighting back after being fired as public protector.

Meanwhile, chaos unfolded when a 24-wheeler truck mashed into five vehicles, and Gauteng Premier Lesufi called for a Marshalltown fire probe to be established.

News Today: 14 September

Today’s weather forecast includes a mixed bag of conditions, promising a very interesting day ahead – full forecast here.

And of course, South Africans are forced to endure Stage 6 load shedding indefinitely as Eskom deals with the breakdown of generating units.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Malema blasts magistrate’s ‘ill-discipline’

A frustrated Julius Malema lost his cool in court on Wednesday, blasting the magistrate presiding over his firearm discharge trial for allegedly being late.

EFF leader Julius Malema testifies in court on 16 February 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, returned to the dock in the East London Magistrate’s Court for the continuation of their trial.

The EFF leader is facing five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public space and reckless endangerment to person or property, while Snyman faces two charges under the Firearms Controls Act.

CONTINUE: ‘If it means prison then let it be’ – Malema blasts magistrate’s ‘ill-discipline’

Mkhwebane fights back

President Cyril Ramaphosa has formally fired advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, a month before her term as Public Protector was due to end.

Fired Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images / Tebogo Letsie

Mkhwebane was officially removed from office after a majority of MPs in the National Assembly voted on Monday in support of her impeachment.

318 members of Parliament supported her removal, while 43 were against and one abstained.

CONTINUE: ‘If I perish, I perish’ – Busisiwe Mkhwebane fights firing as public protector

Gov accused of creating wage ‘monster’

Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet has disputed the suggestion that government has allowed unions to become powerful which, in turn, has resulted in the public sector’s bloated wage bill.

Q&A Session in the National Assembly at the Good Hope Chamber on 9 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Kiviet was answering questions in Parliament on Wednesday.

South Africa’s public sector wage bill will breach the R700 billion mark in the 2023/2024 financial year, which includes an additional R37.4 billion to fund salary increases.

CONTINUE: ‘It’s an insult’: Minister hits back after government accused of creating wage ‘monster’

Horror truck ordeal

The chaos which unfolded along a busy Kloof Nek Road on Tuesday morning when a 24-wheeler truck spun out of control and smashed into five vehicles, has been described by eyewitnesses as “horrific” and “like a scene from a movie”.

Former Miss SA Cindy Nell-Roberts (insert) was one of six people hospitalised after a truck lost control down Cape Town’s Kloof Nek Road on Tuesday morning. Photo via Twitter/X @tndaba

Former Miss SA, TV presenter and businesswoman Cindy Nell-Roberts was one of six people who miraculously sustained only minor injuries as the massive truck swept down the Cape Town CBD road like a tsunami, leaving a trail of frozen crayfish and destruction in its wake.

CONTINUE: Smell of petrol and panic – Inside former Miss SA Cindy Nell-Roberts’ horror truck ordeal

Marshalltown fire probe – Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has said the commission of inquiry into the Marshalltown fire was established to avoid political interference in the investigation of the disaster.

Police and security keep watch outside the building in Marshalltown, 6 September 2023, where a fire claimed 77 lives last week. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The provincial government held a media briefing on Wednesday to announce the terms of reference for the inquiry, which would look into the Usindiso Building fire in Johannesburg that left 77 people dead and many injured and homeless.

The inquiry will be chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe.

CONTINUE: ‘We need an independent probe into Marshalltown fire’ – Lesufi

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ: Zuma, ‘debt-check’ road blocks, Mkhwebane vote criticism, Tshwane job cuts