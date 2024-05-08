World

Home » News » World

Avatar photo

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

9 May 2024

01:00 am

Fighter jet crashes at Singapore airbase

The defence ministry said the pilot ejected and is receiving medical attention. No other injuries were reported.

F-16 aircraft

(FILES) This photo taken on November 12, 2016 shows a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 aircraft landing on a public road in Lim Chu Kang area during a media preview in Singapore. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP)

An F-16 fighter jet crashed at a military airbase in Singapore on Wednesday with no casualties, the defence ministry said.

“The pilot successfully ejected and the plane crashed thereafter within Tengah Air Base,” it said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Singapore mulls artificial islands for coastal defence

“The pilot is conscious and able to walk. He is receiving medical attention and no other personnel are hurt.”

The ministry said the Singapore jet “experienced an issue during take-off and the pilot responded in accordance with emergency procedures.”

It added that it had begun investigating the crash.

Such incidents are extremely rare in the city-state with the most advanced air force in Southeast Asia.

“The last time we had a fighter jet crash incident was 20 years ago,” Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Facebook, referring to a 2004 incident that happened in Arizona in the United States during training.

ALSO READ: SA pilots forced to turn off lights as laser pranks escalate

“It’s a credible record but (I’m) obviously disappointed over this incident,” he said adding the goal for the Republic of Singapore Air Force “must still be zero crashes”.

In 2010, a military helicopter made an emergency landing at an open field near a Singapore residential area due to issues with the engine.

© Agence France-Presse

Read more on these topics

plane plane crash Singapore

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections ‘35% failure rate is not small’: Labour Party disputes IEC claims that system worked perfectly
Politics MK party says expelled founder Jabulani Khumalo was living like a millionaire
Local Soccer Johnson questions refereeing after Chiefs’ red card run
Business Sinking ships: The deepening financial woes of SA’s SOEs
Motoring Binder: Sleeping at home and racing at Kyalami will be ‘sick’

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES