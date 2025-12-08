Nombini Mehlomakulu leads Ebony+Ivory with resilience, creativity, vision for inclusion

A village upbringing forges discipline and courage – now she builds brands and breaks ceilings.

From the small village of Blikana in Sterk‑spruit, Eastern Cape, to the boardrooms of Johannesburg, Nombini Mehlomakulu’s journey is a story of resilience, discipline and creative vision.

Raised by entrepreneurial parents who instilled strong family values in their five children, she learned early that hard work and excellence were non‑negotiable.

Those lessons remain the cornerstone of her leadership today.

Entrepreneurship runs in her veins. Her late parents were successful businesspeople in Sterk‑spruit and their example shaped her and her siblings.

The pursuit of excellence became guiding principles. “Hard work is the cornerstone of my operational approach,” she says.

At 52, Mehlomakulu is managing director of Ebony+Ivory, a thriving black women‑owned integrated advertising agency that has carved out space in a historically white‑dominated industry.

She also serves as director at Lwazi Capital, which holds a 30% stake in Ebony+Ivory, guiding strategy and unlocking growth opportunities.

Her rise places her shoulder-to-shoulder with South Africa’s leading advertising executives, breaking barriers for women in leadership.

“Our work must reflect who we are and who we want to become as a country. Progress begins with how we tell our stories,” she says.

ALSO READ: How to navigate your festive finances to avoid Januworry

A career built on creativity and strategy

Why choose a career marked by obstacles in a country that still judges people by race and gender? For Mehlomakulu, the answer lies in creativity and strategic insight.

“This career found me. From a young age, I was drawn to creativity, to the influence and strategy behind messaging,” she says.

“Advertising is both art and science – it gets into your blood. You begin to notice every detail, every narrative, every perception being shaped.”

Her career spans Hollard, Virgin Atlantic, Metro FM, Fanta, SAS Institute, Sage Group, Wiphold, Umsobomvu Youth Fund and Anglo American, where she managed social performance across South Africa, Latin America, and Australia.

She has also served on boards, including JWT South Africa, gaining governance expertise that informs her leadership philosophy: efficiency, effectiveness and measurable outcomes.

Independence and identity

Mehlomakulu is single and unapologetically independent. She dismisses the notion that marital status defines success.

“Identity and contribution are far more powerful markers of who we are than marital status,” she says.

“We must allow people, especially young women and men, to define themselves on their own terms and timelines.”

Although she has no children, she treasures her tight‑knit family of siblings and grandchildren. “My family is made up of five children and three beautiful grandchildren,” she says.

“They are my greatest joy and daily motivation. They teach me patience, purpose and unconditional love.”

Her siblings – Lungelo, a property developer; Zimasa, a government executive and academic; and her late brother Sandi “Toto,” an attorney – have always valued her wisdom.

Family remains her grounding force. Her father Lwazi died in 1996, while her mother, who died in 2024 at 81, continued to guide her daughter’s business until her last day.

Leadership philosophy

Her motto is simple: stay good and show kindness. Guided by faith, she believes leadership must be rooted in fairness, equality, and progress.

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life,” she says.

“It reminds me that my journey is guided and that I must lead with grace.”

She sees communication as a powerful tool to shape narratives and shift mindsets.

“Our sector has a responsibility to influence culture in a way that reflects who we are and who we aspire to be as a nation,” she says.

“In a country as unequal as South Africa, we must be intentional about promoting inclusion and opening doors to economic participation.”

Balance and inspiration

In a demanding career, relaxation is essential. Mehlomakulu finds inspiration in the arts – theatre, fine art, design, music and film.

“I read constantly, consume documentaries and films and stay curious about global trends,” she says.

“My parents instilled in us a strong learning culture at home which shaped my approach to life.”

She also practices yoga, enjoys occasional shopping and tends to her garden. Cooking, however, is her true passion, inherited from her mother and grandmother.

“They were exceptional cooks, so I follow proudly in their footsteps. I enjoy experimenting with dishes I have tasted when dining out.”

Her entertaining blends global cuisine with traditional favourites like umngqusho (samp and beans) and umleqwa (free‑range chicken). Yet her ultimate comfort food remains umvubo — dry mealie pap mixed with maas.

Looking ahead

Mehlomakulu is energised by the possibilities for women in business. As she looks ahead, her vision is clear: to build companies that create meaningful work, cultivate talent, and contribute to a more inclusive economy.

In her words and actions, she shows that leadership is not defined by titles or circumstances, but by the ability to open doors for others and to tell stories that reflect the best of who we are.

Her journey affirms a simple truth – that progress begins with how we choose to imagine, and that kindness, discipline, and creativity remain the most enduring tools for transformation.

“I’m looking forward to building companies that create meaningful work, cultivate talent, and contribute to a more inclusive economy,” she says.

“My hope is for a future where women’s leadership is the norm, where opportunity is not defined by background, and where our industries reflect the full potential of this country,” she says.

“I remain committed to shaping that future – one decision, one breakthrough and one story at a time.”

NOW READ: How to ensure your home is safe while you’re away