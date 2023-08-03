By Kekeletso Nakeli

On Sundays at 8pm I cannot help but find myself glued to my TV set as I watch Mzansi Magic’s Shaka Ilembe.

To be honest, I first started watching the series only because I did not want to be the only one at the water cooler who could not partake in the conversation surrounding the series, but I now love the production, it is everything that speaks to quality TV.

Some context, yours truly matriculated cum laude for history, so I believe I am well informed in the subject matter. But, do I not feel somewhat clueless when delving deeper into the history as portrayed in the production.

It is with this production that I came across, for the first time in historical context, the name Mkabayi, her power and her role within the Zulu kingdom. I “met her” for the first time, and I love her! I feel cheated out of knowing her earlier because, as confirmed with my peers, she was left out of our history books.

This then brings the conversation around the accuracy of the history we teach our children. It has been for the longest time that I have heard the complaint that the history we were taught in classrooms is distorted.

While knowing this to be true, I saw this in the case of Winnie Mandela: I cannot understand how textbook history completely leaves out the existence and influence of this woman. How distorted is the history that we know?

This then begs the question, when loudhailers such as Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema speak their truth, one that was taught in their political experience and handson learning, then we consider them to be one-sided and with an exaggerated version of history. Who is really in the know?

My version of history and that of “Natalie” will never be the same, but it seems that when we are guided by the history books, we end up at the same destination.

Honestly, how accurate is this history?

I am grateful for the lessons we got through storytelling that give us a different version. We need to be grateful for the opportunity to relearn what we already know, the opportunities to reassess the history and change our viewpoints.

This is the gift given to us by those who tell our stories. May more of our stories be told.