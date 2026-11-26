May the next generation not merely inherit the doors she walked through, but have the courage, conviction and opportunity to build doors of their own.

The death of Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka invites us to reflect not only on the woman she was, but on what her rise to the highest echelons of political leadership represented to millions of young girls.

South Africa’s first woman deputy president, a former minister of minerals and energy and, later, executive director of UN Women, hers was a journey that demonstrated that the girl child need not be confined by the expectations society places upon her.

She occupied spaces that generations of women fought to make accessible and, in doing so, became a symbol of possibility.

Yet, there is a discussion to be had about the opportunities that leadership presents and the expectations that accompany them.

When a woman rises to such prominence, the symbolism of her appointment is only the beginning.

The real measure of that opportunity lies in what it makes possible for those who follow.

The girl needs more than to see a woman occupy the office; she needs to see the doors that office opens, the barriers dismantled and the pathways made easier for others.

Perhaps that is the tragedy of opportunities that are not fully realised.

Not that the individual has failed, but that the collective promise attached to their elevation sometimes remains bigger than the legacy we can point to.

But if there is one lesson young girls must take from Mlambo-Ngcuka’s life, it is that access is not always granted.

Sometimes the invitation never arrives. And sometimes the doors that should have opened remain firmly shut. Make your own doorway.

Her life reminds us that women can rise, occupy, lead and influence beyond the boundaries others have imagined for them.

May the next generation not merely inherit the doors she walked through, but have the courage, conviction and opportunity to build doors of their own.

May the woman who succeeds her, in position and appointment, never lose sight of the giant in whose footsteps she now follows.

She inherits more than an office. She inherits a legacy built on breaking barriers and expanding what is possible for women.

May the gains made under Mlambo-Ngcuka’s leadership never be undone by ill-gotten gains, scandal or notoriety.

The responsibility is not simply to occupy the position, but to honour its significance through integrity, purpose and meaningful work.

The door has been opened. May the next woman ensure it remains open for those who follow.