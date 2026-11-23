The ANC said that officials will receive and deliberate on a report from the National Negotiations Team.

The ANC’s coalition plans will come under the spotlight when its National Executive Committee (NEC) meets to consider a key report on negotiations with potential political partners.

The party said it will convene a special NEC meeting on Monday, 23 November 2026.

Report

The ANC added that officials will receive and deliberate on a report from the National Negotiations Team on coalition engagements.

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“The report follows the mandate given to the National Negotiations Team by the Special NEC meeting held on 12 November 2026,” the party said.

Following the November 2026 municipal elections, which left more than half of South Africa’s municipalities with hung councils, the ANC faces complex coalition talks and internal friction across several provinces.

Gauteng

In Gauteng, the ANC failed to win proportional representation (PR) seats in Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, preventing its preferred mayoral candidates from entering council.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba proposed swearing in ANC members as ActionSA PR councillors in exchange for an additional Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) post.

However, a senior Gauteng ANC insider warned that this arrangement could damage the party, while the South African Communist Party (SACP) denied involvement in similar seat trade-offs.

DA and ActionSA

Meanwhile, the DA has made a competing offer to ActionSA to co-govern the metros.

The DA unveiled what it called a final proposal to ActionSA to share control of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, arguing that political rivalries can no longer stand in the way of stable government in Gauteng’s three largest metros.

Under the proposal, ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya would govern Tshwane, while the DA’s Helen Zille would lead the government in Johannesburg.

Crucially, the proposal is not a coalition agreement, according to the DA, but a confidence-and-supply arrangement.

Joburg

In Johannesburg, coalition talks are further complicated by a High Court challenge from ANC leader Stan Itshekgetseng, who is contesting the legitimacy of the party’s December 2025 regional conference results over alleged voting irregularities.

The matter is being brought before the Johannesburg High Court by one of the influential leaders of the party.

He claims the conference, held in 2025, was marred by several irregularities, including allegations of vote-buying.

Coalitions

Elsewhere, coalition negotiations in Limpopo’s Polokwane Local Municipality collapsed after the ANC, EFF, DA, and SACP failed to agree on top council positions.

At the national level, the ANC’s NEC has barred its top officials from signing any local coalition deals without full NEC approval.