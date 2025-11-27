Proteas triumph in India shows power of teamwork

The Proteas’ 2-0 sweep in India shows how unity and balance continue to fuel their rise as world Test champions.

It takes a special bunch of players to beat India in their backyard in Test cricket.

Temba Bavuma’s team not only managed to record a crushing 408-run win over the hosts in Guwahati yesterday on the fifth day of the second Test, they managed a clean sweep over India to win the two-match series 2-0 – their first Test series triumph on Indian soil in 25 years.

It was only the second in their history following their heroics under Hansie Cronje in 2000. In terms of runs it was India’s biggest defeat and their fifth loss in their last seven Tests at home.

When the Proteas won the ICC Test Championship against Australia in June at Lord’s, many detractors called it a fluke.

In the new Test cycle South Africa have gone on to show it wasn’t a flash in the pan with a hard-fought, come-from-behind 1-1 series draw against Pakistan away from home and now this triumph against India.

They also beat Zimbabwe 2-0 on the road in a non-championship series.

More than anything, it is the manner in which the Proteas record their victories.

They work as a team, with very little focus on big names.

Against Pakistan they didn’t have Bavuma.

Against India they didn’t have pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

Every player just chips in, just like they did on their way to the Test title.

In this series, spinner Simon Harmer picked up 17 wickets. He is not even the first-choice spinner.

Leftarm seamer Marco Jansen grabbed 12 wickets and fell just shy of a maiden first-class hundred.

All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy recorded a first Test century in just his eighth Test.

He bats at No 7. Aiden Markram made solid starts and took a record nine catches as an outfielder. The list of stars goes on.

Bavuma and coach Shukri Conrad have found the perfect balance to blend experience with new blood and put the emphasis on the team, instead of the individual. It’s working.

Now, how do we get more Test cricket, especially at home, as our next Test series is against Australia here in September, 2026?

Surely, this lack of Test cricket needs fixing?

