Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cellphone records are not a game

By Sibusiso Mkwanazi

The ongoing Senzo Meyiwa case has proven that cellphone evidence has forever changed our legal system.

In the case, cellphone records have shown that the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo had allegedly been communicating with the men accused of murdering Meyiwa. Khumalo has previously denied even knowing the men.

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial twist: Kelly Khumalo ‘received two calls’ from murder accused

Lest we forget, cellphone records also played a vital role in convicting Oscar Pistorius of shooting dead his then-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013.

In the Steenkamp case, the cellphone records read like a thriller as the triangulation of communication towers, heated and romantic text messages between the lovebirds and data connections were all presented.

If the pair were in a Monopoly game, he would eventually be told to “Go to jail. Go directly to jail. Do not pass Go. Do not collect R200.”

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial twist: 8 calls from slain soccer star’s SIM-swapped number to Kelly?

Unfortunately, it was not a game and the killer is still behind bars for taking another life. It is also not a game when it comes to your very own cellphone, by the way. Hopefully, you have learnt a thing or two from all these high-profile cases where cellphones have been used to either find individuals guilty or innocent.

You have got to be naive to think that your cellphone is not tracking your every step, even if you have switched off your location services, by the way.

When you claim to be with your boys at a church camp, she can easily get an app that will confirm her theory that you were actually at the local watering hole and not sipping on some Holy Communion.

Ladies, cellphone records can also get you into tour trouble with your significant other.

ALSO READ: Madonsela: Ajay Gupta didn’t submit cellphone records

Remember that time you said you were taking a break from retail therapy and somehow still found yourself at that ever-present “5% off” sale?

All hubby has to do is call your cellphone provider and he will know where you spent so much on a single dress. Cellphone records can also be used to prove your innocence, by the way.

For years, your kids have suspected that you do not go straight home after the school run – thinking that you paint the town red with friends. Now you can use GPS proof to show that you go straight home, after stopping at the your local coffee shop for a strong Irish coffee.

ALSO READ: Mentor claims Zuma’s adviser trying to deceive with cellphone records