R100m drug lab bust: Five suspects to appear in court

The multi-million-rand clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory was uncovered at a farm in Hekpoort near Krugersdorp.

Five alleged drug manufacturers are set to face court after a multi-agency law enforcement operation uncovered a sprawling R100 million drug laboratory on a farm near Krugersdorp, exposing what authorities believe was a significant illegal production and distribution network.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 12 October 2026, following their arrest last week

Drug lab

The multi-million-rand clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory was uncovered at a farm in Hekpoort near Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the clandestine laboratory worth an estimated R100 million was uncovered through a multi- disciplinary operation led by the South African Narcotics Bureau of the Hawks, working in collaboration with Saps Head Office Crime Intelligence, Special Task Force, West Rand K-9 unit.

“Police have discovered quantities of Mandrax and ecstasy tablets at the suspected drug manufacturing laboratory.

“The five South African nationals who were found at the premises will face charges of manufacturing and dealing in illegal drugs,” Mogale said.

Property owner

Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni confirmed that police have identified the property owner, who will also face criminal charges.

The latest bust adds to a growing list of high-value drug laboratory takedowns across the country as law enforcement agencies intensify efforts to dismantle organised crime syndicates involved in the production and distribution of illicit substances.

Drug arrest

Last week, Hartbeespoortdam police arrested four suspects at an apparent drug laboratory.

The four suspects, a 39-year-old Zimbabwean national and three females aged between 23 and 29, were found in possession of four firearms – including a rifle and three handguns – at a plot in Scheerpoort, North West.

This followed information received by Hartbeespoortdam South African Police Service (Saps) Crime Prevention members about suspected illegal activity at the property.

The suspects were charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as dealing and manufacturing drugs.