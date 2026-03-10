Multimedia

PICTURES: Colour flies as Joburg celebrates Holi festival

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

8 minute read

10 March 2026

10:05 am

Hundreds of guests attended the Holi festival celebration at the Shree Radhe Shyam Mandir in Marlboro.

Holi festival celebrated in Sandton

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The vibrant Holi festival, held in Marlboro, saw families, friends and community members come together to mark the Hindu spring festival known for its celebration of colour, joy and renewal.

Attendees tossed bright powdered colours into the air and onto one another, filling the temple grounds with clouds of pink, yellow, blue and green while music and laughter echoed through the venue.

Holi is traditionally celebrated across India and by Hindu communities around the world to welcome the arrival of spring and symbolise the triumph of good over evil.

The festival also represents a time for forgiveness, unity and the renewal of relationships.

The event was organised by India Club South Africa in association with the High Commission of India and the Consulate General of India.

Organisers said the celebration aimed to share Indian culture with the broader community while strengthening cultural ties in South Africa.

Guests enjoyed traditional food, music and dance performances throughout the day, with many describing the colourful celebration as a highlight on Johannesburg’s cultural calendar.

