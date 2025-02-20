Heavy rain disrupts train services in Gauteng as other provinces prepare for the worst

A sinkhole at Pinedene and Braamfontein Yard has hampered train movement and operations.

Heavy rains continue to disrupt services nationwide, with the latest victim being the Gauteng Metrorail.

Metrorail has informed commuters that train services throughout Gauteng are experiencing sporadic disruptions due to persistent heavy rains and flooding severely impacting the operational railway infrastructure tunnels.

The heavy rain has resulted in flooding at multiple train stations, including Silverton and Belle Ombre, as well as along rail corridors.

Track flooding on the Leralla Station platform has affected train entry, resulting in trains turning to Limindlela Station.

Train stations affected by rain

The following were flooded, affecting the movement of trains:

Between Industria and Westbury (Johannesburg – Randfontein)

Kliptown and Tshiawelo (Midway – Johannesburg)

Merafe – Dube (Naledi – Johannesburg)

Grosvenor – Mayfair (Naledi/Midway/Randfontein – Johannesburg)

Johannesburg – George Goch (Germiston – Johannesburg)

Waterlogged Perway infrastructure has rendered certain network sections temporarily impassable, forcing a further speed restriction of up to 15km/h for safety reasons.

A sinkhole at Pinedene and Braamfontein Yard has hampered train movement and operations.

Other disruptions include a collapsed embarkment between Pinedene and Irene (Irene Farm Bridge), level crossing flooding at Pienaarspoort Station, and flooding at Wolmerton Depot, which are affecting maintenance activities.

Technical teams dispatched

Metrorail said Response and Mitigation Measures technical teams have been deployed to assess the damages, pump out excess water, and perform emergency repairs where necessary.

“Their primary goal is to minimise disruptions and ensure the quickest possible recovery of affected services,” said Metrorail.

“Additional safety protocols are being implemented to safeguard commuters and railway personnel during this period.”

Heavy rain continues

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain on Thursday in Gauteng, eastern parts of North West, extreme north-eastern parts of Free State, western Highveld in Mpumalanga, and the western Bushveld in Limpopo.



A Yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain was also issued in KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma has urged residents in UMgungundlovu, Amajuba, uThukela, eThekwini, Zululand, Ilembe and Umkhanyakude to stay vigilant amid the heavy rains.

“We are requesting motorists to be extra careful on the roads. We also request that those involved in school transport always remember that they are transporting future leaders. They need to avoid speeding as roads are slippery when wet,” pleaded Duma.

A roving team from Human Settlements is on standby to ensure quick intervention if houses are destroyed.

“There are families that were affected by prolonged rainfall that started on the 1st of January 2025. We are ready to hand over contractors to build temporary accommodation for these families.”

Motorists in Johannesburg have been urged to be vigilant.

“It’s raining in Joburg. Most roads are wet and slippery, so motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, extend safe following distances and avoid crossing flooded roads or low-lying bridges,” said Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

The EMS remains on high alert.

In Limpopo, the R510 road between Thabazimbi and Northam and D1235 road between Northam and Brits have been temporarily closed due to flooding amid the heavy rain.