‘It’s Ramaphosa’s discretion’: Cachalia on how long he expects to remain police minister

According to the Minister Cachalia, how long he remains in the position is completely up to President Ramaphosa.

Newly appointed Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says how long he remains in the position is completely at the discretion of President Cyril Ramaphosa, after being officially sworn in as a member of Cabinet.

Cachalia took his oath of office on Friday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, replacing Senzo Mchunu.

Mchunu was placed on special leave by the president following serious allegations levelled against him by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

These include claims that Mchunu attempted to dismantle the political killings task team to protect individuals linked to politically affiliated criminal networks.

ALSO READ: Acting police minister: Who is Firoz Cachalia and is he qualified?

A judicial commission of inquiry has been launched, chaired by former deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, to address Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

The commission will investigate claims of criminality, political interference, and corruption within key institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), South African Police Service (Saps), and the State Security Agency (SSA), among others.

#PoliceMinistry The Ministry of Police confirms that Professor Firoz Cachalia was officially sworn in this morning as the Acting Minister of Police during a ceremony held at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.



This follows the announcement made by His Excellency President Cyril… pic.twitter.com/WNYrbTs3BM — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 1, 2025

Cachalia dismisses acting minister label

Speaking to the media on Friday, Cachalia said he intends to meet with Mkhwanazi, though the meeting’s timing will depend on discussions with National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

“We should be going together, so the timing will depend on my conversation with him.

“As the national minister, I have to visit all the provinces, [but] in what sequence and with what priorities in mind, that still has to be determined,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘Same as Phala Phala’ – Police committee member not optimistic about Mchunu investigations

Cachalia confirmed he is scheduled to meet Masemola next Thursday, where discussions will include the political killings task team.

According to the minister, how long he remains in the position is completely up to Ramaphosa.

“As I indicated, all ministers serve at the pleasure of the president. I’m in no different position, and if I serve for one day, one month, six months, that’s in the president’s discretion,” he told the media.

He also highlighted that the outcome of the inquiry may influence the duration of his role.

“Today, I was appointed as minister, not acting minister. The idea of an acting appointment is not provided for in the constitution.”

‘I am not driven by political ambition’

Cachalia emphasised he will work hard in his new role and will not be “distracted by the noise”.

“I am not driven by political ambition. I have been given a task, and I am going to tackle that task without fear or favour, subject to the president’s guidance and direction.”

He also distanced himself from aggressive policing rhetoric such as “shoot to kill”.

“I am not going to second-guess police officers when they are in the field, when they have to deal with violent criminals.

“It’s for them to take whatever steps are necessary to subdue the criminal and to protect themselves, subject to the law. We’re not a banana republic. We have a history in this country of the abuse of policing power.”

READ MORE: Cachalia issues warning to criminals

The minister further stressed that effective policing stems from a strong, accountable, and capable institution.

“The message from the minister cannot be that what is required to fight crime is unbridled, unlawful violence.

“The police have more than sufficient authority and power to fight crime. They will get in that responsibility all the support they need from me.

“I also think that fighting crime requires a strong and efficient, well-run organisation, capable detectives and so forth.”

Ramaphosa defends Cachalia appointment

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa defended his decision to appoint Cachalia,.

The president previously referred to section 91(3)(c) of the constitution, which empowers him to appoint not more than two ministers from outside Cabinet or parliament.

“I know there is a technicality about seeming to have two ministers in the same portfolio, and that is a matter that I do believe is going to be resolved within a short space of time,” he told the media on Friday.

READ MORE: Cameron questions urgency of commission into Mchunu probe

His comments came in the wake of a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) challenge brought by former president Jacob Zuma and the MK Party.

They argued that Mchunu should be dismissed outright rather than being placed on special leave.

The ConCourt, however, dismissed the case on Thursday, concluding it lacked jurisdiction and that no grounds for direct access had been made.

Ad hoc committee

Ramaphosa suggested that leaving the ministerial position vacant while the commission conducts its work was not an option.

“I do want this matter to be resolved as quickly as possible, but at the same time, we’ve had to provide leadership to the police service. We can’t leave a vacuum,” he told reporters at the Union Buildings.

He pointed out that Mchunu is preparing to appear before the commission to present his version of events.

READ MORE: Why has President Ramaphosa overlooked Deputy Police Minister Boshielo?

The president also highlighted the role of parliament’s ad hoc committee, which will conduct its own investigation into the allegations raised by Mkhwanazi.

“I know that the parliamentary ad hoc committee will utilise what the commission we have set up when it reports, they will utilise that as a reference.

“So they must do their work, and similarly on the executive side, through the commission we have appointed, we will also do our work, particularly when it comes to the implementation of the recommendations.”