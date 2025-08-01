Parliament announces members of ad hoc committee investigating Mkhwanazi allegations

The EFF's Julius Malema is among those who have called on the public to provide information that will lead to the dismantling of criminality.

Parliament has announced the members of the ad hoc committee that will investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about security matters.

This after the National Assembly (NA) adopted the joint report of the portfolio committee on police and the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development on the allegations made by Mkhwanazi on 23 July.

The two committees have requested the process to be concluded within 90 days of the committee being instituted, provided that the timeframe may be amended or extended if necessary.

ALSO READ: Judiciary requests Mkhwanazi to provide evidence of allegations

They also called for the ad hoc committee to be appropriately resourced, including having ready access to external forensic and legal advisory services.

There is a further call for the possible need to provide for the protection of potential whistleblowers about the best way to facilitate public participation and transparency.

“As far as possible, meetings should be conducted openly and, whenever possible, broadcast on Parliament TV and its social media channels,” said the two committees during their joint sitting last month.

‘Mkhwanazi opened the way’

Addressing supporters at the EFFTurns12 rally at Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium on Saturday, EFF leader Julius Malema called on the public to come forward with information.

“People must come to parliament and tell us who the drug lords are and who is protecting them, because we need to start fighting drugs. We want to know where the guns come from in the Cape Flats and Khayelitsha,” Malema said.

ALSO READ: ‘Get your popcorn factory ready’ — McKenzie willing to testify at the commission into Mkhwanazi allegations

“You the people know the truth, this is the time and platform to expose the rot. Do not be scared, the killing of our children must be stopped now. Mkhwanazi opened the way, we must join him and restore peace and order in South Africa.

“As long as the EFF is in that committee, we will make sure that this does not become another Section 89 report they brushed aside. Phala Phala is not dead, we will find a way to bring it into this committee.”

Ad hoc committee members

These are the members of the committee and their substitutes.

Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach

Ian Cameron

Molapi Soviet Lekganyane

Julius Sello Malema

Mangaqa Albert Mncwango

Sibonelo Nomvalo

Xola Nqola

Mdumiseni Ntuli

Khusela Lwandlekazi Nobatembu Sangoni

Ashley Sauls

David Mandla Skosana

Alternate

Dereleen Elana James

Dianne Kohler

Leigh‐Ann Mathys

Lisa‐Maré Schickerling

Crossby Vusi Shongwe

Thokozile Sokanyile

Wouter Wynand Wessels

READ NEXT: Julius Malema’s message to KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi