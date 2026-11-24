Granny Mouse Country House & Spa shared its homemade steak rub of smoked paprika, cracked pepper, and herbs for a braai-ready crust.

This recipe is courtesy of Granny Mouse Country House & Spa in Balgowan in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The hotel began in the 1980s as a bed-and-breakfast with five chalets. It overlooks the Lions River on the Midlands Meander with 32 rooms, a spa and the award-winning Eaves restaurant.

A good cut of beef deserves seasoning that brings out its natural flavour rather than disguising it.

This homemade steak rub combines cracked black pepper, smoked paprika, fragrant herbs, and a touch of brown sugar for a savoury crust, with just enough warmth to keep every bite interesting.

It is easy to prepare, uses ingredients you probably already have in the kitchen and is a good addition to your summer braai line-up.

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Makes about ½ cup, enough for 6 to 8 steaks

Ingredients

2 tbsp coarse sea salt

2 tbsp coarsely cracked black pepper

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried rosemary, finely crushed

2 tsp brown sugar

½ tsp mustard powder

Method

Combine the spices. Add all the ingredients to a small bowl and mix thoroughly, breaking up any lumps and making sure the herbs and spices are evenly distributed.

Season generously. Pat the steaks dry with a paper towel and coat them lightly with a little neutral oil, then sprinkle the rub over both sides, pressing it gently into the meat. Allow 20 to 30 minutes for the seasoning to settle while the braai heats up.

Fire up the braai. Cook over a hot, preheated grill, turning as needed to develop a deep, golden brown crust. Cooking time will depend on the thickness of the steak and how you like it done. Because the rub contains sugar, avoid long exposure to fierce flames that could burn the crust.

The Secret to a Better Steak

Start with the right cut. Ribeye is particularly good for its marbling and rich flavour, while sirloin and rump are excellent alternatives.

Keep the heat high but controlled. You want a well-browned crust without burning the spices.

Don’t skip the rest. Allowing the meat to rest before slicing helps it keep its juices.

Make a batch ahead. Store unused rub in an airtight jar in a cool, dry cupboard for up to three months, and use a clean, dry spoon each time.