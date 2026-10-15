Sewage spills plague Pretoria residents as complaints go unanswered

Residents across Pretoria say service delivery is going down the drain with sewage spills left unattended and running down streets.

Residents from across Pretoria say service delivery in the capital is going down the drain, with sewage spills left unattended and running down the streets.

Soshanguve resident Innocence Sithole said they were tired of living in an area where they pay their rates and get zero service delivery.

Residents say service delivery going down drain with sewage spills

“I have a big problem. We are not being attended to, we are not getting the service delivery we were promised.

“We are paying for zero service delivery, because we pay rates each and every month and when you don’t pay, Tshwane’s credit control is the first one to phone. But yet they do nothing for us,” he said.

Sithole said sewage had been running in Soshanguve for more than three weeks, with no response.

“I reported the blocked drains, which are now overflowing and running down the street. When we call, we are met with an attitude. We just need help.”

Sithole said every time he phones to report the leak, he is told that the city had dispatched plumbers.

No response despite repeated calls

“And then nothing happens,” he said.

Last week a recurring sewer blockage at the corner of Jochem and Kort streets in Lynnwood raised health and environmental concerns as sewage flows along the road and into the stormwater drain system.

Lynnwood Road resident Gillian Bettini said sewage had been overflowing for about five days, which not only caused a stench, but also disrupted pedestrians and motorists.

In Equestria, in Pretoria East, four sewage leaks have been identified in DA councillor Jacqui Uys’s ward a few blocks apart.

“The entire Pretoria East and Mamelodi can only have two teams working at a time as there are only two vehicles available,” said Uys.

Ribbon Street leak unresolved after ten reports

“While the mayor and her cronies are focussing on media briefings trying to sell how well they have performed in the city, residents see the real state of affairs with sewage running down the streets.”

DA ward 4 candidate councillor and community leader Raymond Ditsi said there were two separate sewage spills in his area which were reported to the city months ago, but still remain unrepaired.

Ditsi said the leak in Ribbon Street was unbearable, unhealthy and still unresolved. Ditsi said he reported that particular spill “10 times with different reference numbers and nothing has been done”.

Residents had filed multiple complaints without any answers, action or response from the city. T

shwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said that, according to the city’s records, there are currently no outstanding complaints relating to sewer blockages in Strydom and Boschoff Streets, Orchards, extension 11.