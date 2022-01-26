Woman who allegedly hired hitmen to kill her family granted bail

Thapelo Lekabe

A North West woman accused of hiring hitmen to kill her family when she was 16 years old has been granted bail of R10 000.

Onthatile Sebati, 20, and the alleged hitmen – cousins Tumelo Mokone and Kagiso Mokone, both aged 23 – appeared before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. They were each granted R10 000 bail.

Four counts of murder

Sebati and her co-accused face four counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and theft in connection with the murders of her parents, 18-year-old pregnant sister and six-year-old brother.

ALSO READ: Woman accused of arranging hit on family undergoes mental evaluation

The trio were arrested in December last year, after Sebati allegedly confessed to police.

She said in her confession she had conspired with her co-accused to kill her family members on 6 December 2016, while the family was at home in Mmakau in the North West.

Last week, Sebati was found fit to stand trial after undergoing a psychiatric assessment.

Bail conditions

Magistrate Elna Moolman granted the accused bail after finding they were not a flight risk, and that their release posed no threat to witnesses and police investigations.

As part of their strict bail conditions, Moolman ordered the accused not to have any contact with each other, to stay at their verified residential addresses and to report to the nearest police stations on Mondays and Fridays between 6am and 6pm.

Sebati was also ordered to hand in her passport.

Accused one, Tumelo Mokone, indicated during his bail application that he intended to plead not guilty to the charges against him.

“He further indicated that he does not have any previous convictions nor any pending cases or warrants of arrest against him.

“He did submit that he did not commit the said offences, that there is no case against him and probabilities are that he will be acquitted in the main trial,” Moolman said.

The case was postponed to 30 March.

NOW READ: Hitman foiled cop’s plan to wipe out her entire family