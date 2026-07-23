Defence gets docket as corruption case involving Judge Phahlane and IPHC leader postponed

An application may be brought for further particulars by the defence.

Proceedings in the corruption case against International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) pastor Bhekumuzi Michael Sandlana and Gauteng High Court Judge Portia Phahlane have been pushed back to later this year.

The pair appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday, 23 July 2026, alongside several co-accused, including the judge’s son, Kagiso Phahlane, Sandlana’s spokesperson Vusi Ndala, Tshepo Desmond Phuthi, and a sixth accused.

They face multiple counts of corruption and money laundering.

Central to the state’s case are allegations that Phahlane, currently on special leave, accepted at least R2.4 million in bribes in exchange for delivering favourable rulings for Sandlana amid a protracted dispute over the leadership of the IPHC.

Probe concluded in Judge Phahlane corruption case

At a previous court appearance in March, the state indicated that new information had surfaced, requiring additional investigation.

At the same hearing, a stayed warrant of arrest was issued for Phuthi after he failed to appear due to what was described as a health-related issue.

On Thursday, state prosecutor Advocate Willem Van Zyl told the court that Phuthi had since appeared and submitted a medical certificate. Magistrate Nicca Setshoga also approved the request for the withdrawal of the arrest warrant against him.

Van Zyl also confirmed that the contents of the case docket had been shared with the defence on 7 and 13 July.

“I have spoken to all legal representatives and it appears they are, to a large extent, in the same position. Everyone has received the disclosed documents, but are still studying it. It’s not yet done.

“I can confirm from my side that it’s the last volume of documents to go through,” the prosecutor told the court.

He added that all parties had agreed on a new date for proceedings.

Defence advocate Christo Meiring, representing Sandlana and Ndala, indicated that an application may be brought for further particulars, arguing that approximately 6 000 pages of cellphone records had not been included in the docket.

The case is scheduled to resume on 2 November 2026.

All accused remain out on bail, except for the sixth accused, who was released on warning.

Sandlana is still behind bars after being denied bail on two occasions, including an unsuccessful appeal.

Phahlane property under scrutiny

Last month, the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) secured a preservation order over a Hartbeespoort property registered in Phahlane’s name.

The house, valued at R6 million and acquired in 2022, is suspected of having been purchased using proceeds linked to unlawful activities.

Evidence presented by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, suggests the alleged bribery scheme unfolded between late 2021 and early 2022.

Authorities claim that meetings involving Phahlane, Sandlana and court interpreter Morongwa Malope were held in Brits, Nigel and Pretoria East.

These gatherings allegedly discussed the IPHC church litigation, during which cash payments were exchanged.

IPHC leadership dispute

The corruption case is rooted in a long-running succession battle within the IPHC.

Founded by Frederick Modise in the 1960s, the church became embroiled in legal disputes following the death of his son, Glayton Modise, in 2016.

Three factions emerged, each contesting for the role of IPHC “comforter”.

The contenders included brothers Tshepiso and Leonard Modise, as well as Sandlana, who claims to be a biological son of the late leader.

Phahlane, appointed to the bench in 2021, was assigned the case in May 2022.

The judge dismissed a recusal application in March 2023 brought by Leonard, who argued he might not receive a “fair trial” due to bribery claims.